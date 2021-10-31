Dolphins vs. Bills 2021: How to stream in Week 8, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins get their second shot at ending a six-game losing streak while trying to end a six-game losing streak today. The Dolphins have lost both their last six regular-season games, sitting at 1-6 for the 2021 NFL season, and they have also lost their last six games against the Buffalo Bills. A win on Sunday would end both of those streaks.

Of course, Buffalo dominated the Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2 this year, so a win in Week 8 would be a major turnaround for Miami. Can they pull off such a dramatic improvement, or will this be another systematic destruction of the Dolphins?

The game will only be regionally broadcast this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (1-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

2021 NFL Season Week 8

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, October 31, 2021

Where is the game?

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss

What DirectTV channel for NFL Sunday Ticket?

705

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Shawn Smith

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -14

O/U: 48.5

Odds provided by DraftKings sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Preston Williams, wide receiver - did not travel (Dolphins); Sheldrick Redwine, defensive back - did not travel (Dolphins); Dawson Knox, tight end - hand (Bills)

Doubtful: Spencer Brown, offensive line - back (Bills)

Questionable: Jerome Baker, linebacker - knee (Dolphins); Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback - knee/ankle (Dolphins); Greg Mancz, center - groin (Dolphins); DeVante Parker, wide receiver - shoulder/hamstring (Dolphins); Justin Zimmer, defensive tackle - foot (Bills)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered showers, 53°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 60-50-1

Who won most recently?

Bills 35-0 at Miami 9/19/21 (2021 Week 2)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-5 vs. Bills

Bills’ Sean McDermott 8-1 vs. Dolphins

