PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins vs Bills Preview

Later today, Tua Tagovialoa and the Miami Dolphins will battle Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what many expect to be a lopsided affair. But just because the "eXpERts and AnAlySTs" expect the Bills to run away with this game doesn't necessarily mean that's how the story must unfold.

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I break down the Dolphins' week eight matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Can Miami stop one of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen?

Will Miami's improved run defense be able to shut down Zack Moss and Devin Singletary?

Do the Dolphins come out of the gate, fired up and ready to play?

Can Tua Tagovailoa put the team on his back like Hodor?

Other topics of discussion include Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a closer look at Tua's impressive two weeks, Brian Flores' press conference, DeVante Parker trade rumors, Jerome Baker injury news, and so much more.

How do you think the Miami Dolphins will fair vs. the Buffalo Bills? Can Tua Tagovailoa go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen and the Bills high-octane offense? Will Flores' defense play like a dominant unit, or will they continue to get gashed through the air and on the ground? Can Miami's offense have success vs. Buffalo's vaunted defense? Let us know in the comments section below!