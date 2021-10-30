NFL 2021 Week 8 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

Week 8 of the NFL season is here and so are our winners picks from The Phinsider contributors. Each week throughout the 2021 NFL season, from the start of the year through to the Super Bowl, our group of contributors selects the straight-up winner for each game. We track throughout the year who has made the most correct picks, with everyone attempting to knock Justin Hier off the top of the mountain from last year.

While we primarily focus on the straight-up winners, we also can use the TallySight widget to make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check those out using the tabs on the widget below. And, you can check out the latest odds for every game over at the DraftKings Sports Book.

Week 7 was not a great week across the board for our group. Kevin Nogle won the week at 9-4, while everyone else was 8-5. That brings our 2021 season standings to:

Marek Brave 77-30 (72.0%)

Kevin Nogle 75-32 (70.1%)

James McKinney 69-37 (65.1%)*

Justin Hier 69-38 (64.5%)

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season, giving him one less game in the standings.

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, while Josh Houtz missed Week 7, so they are not in the overall standings, but remain about mid-pack in terms of winning percentage among our writers:

Josh Houtz 61-32 (65.6%)

CT Smith 59-32 (64.8%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

