2021 Week 8 Primer: Dolphins vs. Bills - Stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins won their first game of the season, but have dropped their next six contests. The start of their current six-game losing streak was a 35-0 blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins face those same Bills this weekend, in what could be either a great upset over one of the top teams in the league or another disappointing loss at the hands of their AFC East division rivals.

Add in the Bills having won the last six meetings between the two clubs, and this could be a continuation of a couple of streaks Miami needs to find a way to break. The Dolphins played most of their Week 2 meeting against the Bills without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but will hopefully have him for the full contest this week. Is Tagovailoa enough to turn a 35-0 loss in Week 2 into something more competitive in Week 8?

The Bills, meanwhile, find themselves falling back a little in the AFC playoff standings. After losing in Week 1, the Bills had pulled off four straight wins and were looking like the class of the conference. The Tennessee Titans, however, beat the Bills in Week 6, dropping them to 4-2 on the year and, after Buffalo’s bye last week, into the fourth seed in the AFC playoff standings. They are going to be looking to rebound from that loss and have had two weeks to prepare for Miami.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Date/Time: Oct. 31, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Series Leader: Dolphins lead 6-50-1

Streak: Bills have won last six

Last game: Bills 35-0 at Miami 9/19/21 (2021 Week 2)

Last game at site: Bills 56-26 at Buffalo 1/3/21 (2020 Week 17)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Brian Flores (0-5), Sean McDermott (8-1)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 705

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 113 (Dolphins), 206 (Bills); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 229 (Bills)

SB Nation: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings

Weather: Scattered showers, 53°F degrees

Odds: Bills -14 | 49.0 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: Shawn Smith

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes (career-high 80 pct., min. 10 atts.) for 291 yards & career-high 4 TDs vs. 2 INTs for season-high 109.5 rating last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 275+ pass yards, 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating. Passed for career-high 361 yards in last road meeting.

Running back Myles Gaskin rushed for season-high 67 yards & had TD catch last week. Has 75+ scrimmage yards & rec. TD in 2 of past 3. Had 77 scrimmage yards (57 rec., 20 rush) & rush TD in last road meeting. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 7 of his past 8 on road.

Running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for TD in last road meeting.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 7 catches for team-high 85 yards & TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 7+ catches & 85+ rec. yards. Has 5+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. Buf.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 7 catches for season-high 83 yards in Week 7. Aims for 3rd in row with 7+ catches & 70+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 48 yards in Week 2 meeting. Leads all rookies with 44 catches, 2nd-most ever by WR in 1st 7 career games.

Wide receivers Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins each had 1st TD catches of season last week.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had 3 PD & 2nd INT of season in Week 7. Aims for 6th in row with PD. Had 3 PD & INT in Week 2 meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Buf. with INT.

Safety Eric Rowe led team with 9 tackles & had PD last week. Has 7+ tackles in 2 of his past 3 vs. division.

Rookie S Jevon Holland had 1st-career sack last week. Aims for 3rd in row with PD.

Bills notes:

Quarterback Josh Allen completed 35 of 47 passes (season-high 74.5 pct.) for 353 yards & 3 TDs vs. INT for 107.8 rating in Week 6. Aims for 5th in row with 100+ rating & 3rd in row with 315+ pass yards & 3+ TD passes. Has 10 TDs (8 pass, 2 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 116.3 rating in 3 career home games vs. Mia.

Running back Devin Singletary had season-high 82 rush yards & only rush TD of season in Week 2 meeting. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his past 4 vs. Mia.

Running back Zack Moss has 60+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4. Had 2 rush TDs in Week 2 meeting.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 9 catches for 89 yards & TD in Week 6. Has 60+ rec. yards in every game this season & 85+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Had TD catch in Week 2 meeting & has rec. TD in 3 of 4 career games vs. Mia. Has 6+ catches in 10 of 11 home games since joining Buf. in 2020. Has 4 rec. TD in his past 3 vs. division.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley had 7 catches for 88 yards & 1st TD of season in Week 6.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had 5 catches for 91 yards in Week 6. Aims for 5th in row with 50+ rec. yards.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney had 1st-career rec. TD in Week 6.

Linebacker Treamaine Edmunds led team with season-high 10 tackles & had TFL in Week 6. Aims for 3rd in row with 9+ tackles & TFL. Has PD in 2 of past 3 at home.

Safety Jordan Poyer had INT in Week 6 & has INT in 2 of past 3. Aims for 5th in row with PD. Had 4 tackles & PD in Week 2 meeting. Aims for 3rd in row at home with TFL.

Cornerback Taron Johnson aims for 3rd in row with 6+ tackles. Has PD in 4 of his 5 games this season.