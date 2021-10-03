Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Week four’s Sunday Night Football game will probably go down as the most overtalked about game of this season, at least until the week of the Super Bowl. As the entire world has now been made aware of, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, will make his first return to Massachusetts play his former team, the New England Patriots. This game has been framed mostly as a faceoff between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick will no doubt try his best to shut down his former QB while his former QB will be looking to stick it to his former head coach.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) 2nd NFC South @ New England Patriots (1-2) 3rd AFC East