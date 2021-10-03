Week 4 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Indianapolis Colts. If not then just have another drink and remind yourself that it’s either early in the season or there’s always next season. I have a feeling that if we take a loss this year that the naysayers will abandon the ship early, hopefully not, and the rest of us will regain a little bit of hope for the rest of this season.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 4 Late Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals (3-0) 2nd NFC West @ LA Rams (3-9) 1st NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 3:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Rams -3.5
- Over/Under: 54
Seattle Seahawks (1-2) 4th NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (2-1) 3rd NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: 49ers -2.5
- Over/Under: 51.5
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) 2nd AFC North @ Denver Broncos (3-0) 2nd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 3:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Broncos -1
- Over/Under: 44
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) 4th AFC North @ Green Bay Packers (2-1) 1st NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 3:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Packers -6.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
