Week 4 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Indianapolis Colts. If not then just have another drink and remind yourself that it’s either early in the season or there’s always next season. I have a feeling that if we take a loss this year that the naysayers will abandon the ship early, hopefully not, and the rest of us will regain a little bit of hope for the rest of this season.

Please use this thread to discuss today's early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Week 4 Late Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals (3-0) 2nd NFC West @ LA Rams (3-9) 1st NFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 3:05 PM EST

3:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Over/Under: 54

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) 4th NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (2-1) 3rd NFC West

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: 49ers -2.5

49ers -2.5 Over/Under: 51.5

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) 2nd AFC North @ Denver Broncos (3-0) 2nd AFC West

Where: Empower Field, Detroit, Michigan

Empower Field, Detroit, Michigan When: 3:25 PM EST

3:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716

716 Line: Broncos -1

Broncos -1 Over/Under: 44

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) 4th AFC North @ Green Bay Packers (2-1) 1st NFC North