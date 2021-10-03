Colts vs Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 4, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the 2021 season, losing two of their first three game and seeing their starting quarterback, among others, land on injured reserve. It was not the way the team had hoped a year in which the playoffs seemed to be the goal would begin. However, there are still 14 games to be played and the Dolphins are not out of the AFC East divisional title race, nor are they out of a Wildcard chase.

This weekend, they look to start putting the start of the year behind them as they host the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts. Another team that has not seen the year begin as they imagined, the Colts have been dealing with injuries all across the team.

Who will be able to end a losing streak today and potentially start a move toward the postseason?

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

2021 NFL Season Week 4

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, October 3, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

Paramount+

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Alex Kemp

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -2.4

O/U: 41.5

Odds provided by DraftKings

What is the injury report?

Out: Center Michael Deiter - foot/quadriceps (Dolphins); guard Quenton Nelson - ankle/knee (Colts); defensive end Kwity Paye - hamstring (Colts); tackle Branden Smith - foot/thumb (Colts); safety Khari Willis - ankle/groin (Colts); cornerback Rock Ya-Sin - ankle (Colts)

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: Tight end Jack Doyle - back (Colts); running back Jonathan Taylor - knee (Colts); quarterback Carson Wentz - ankles (Colts); guard Mark Glowinski - knee (Colts)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 86°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 46-27

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 16-12 at Indianapolis, 11/10/19 (Week 10)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Colts’ Frank Reich 1-1 vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 1-0 vs. Colts

