SCHEFTER | Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa “expected to be ready to return” October 17 vs Jaguars

When the Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, the hope was that Miami’s young QB would be able to return in week six to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that remains the timetable, as he reported earlier today that Miami’s starting quarterback is ‘likely’ to return on October 17th, just in time for the team’s matchup vs. Jacksonville.

I wouldn’t put all of your faith into this report.

After all, Tua’s injury went from being ‘bruised’ to ‘fractured’ in days. So maybe, this injury is a little worse than they led on.

Then again, this always seemed like a move that was ‘protecting the player from himself,’ as Brian Flores stated. And with the season (potentially) starting to slip away, there’s no better way to get things back on track vs. Urban Meyer’s struggling Jags.

The Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars is set for October 17th at 9:30 AM EST at the Tottenham Hotspurs NEW Stadium in London, England.

