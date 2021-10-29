Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 injury report: Dawson Knox out, DeVante Parker questionable

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker remains questionable for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The seventh-year veteran receiver has not played sine Week 4 as he deals with hamstring and shoulder issues. Parker started the year as the team’s number one receiver, but appears to have been surpassed by rookie Jaylen Waddle at this point. However, his presence on the field opens up options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and creates confusion for defenses as they try to defend by Parker and Waddle.

Parker has 17 receptions for 242 yards (14.2 yards per reception) with a touchdown so far this year. Waddle has 44 catches for 384 yards (8.7 average) with three touchdowns. Miami’s offense can clearly use Parker, especially as they face off against the Bills who beat the Dolphins 35-0 earlier this season, but it is still up in the air if he will be able to play this weekend.

Also limited for Miami on the final injury report of the weekend were linebacker Jerome Baker with a knee issue, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with knee and ankle problems, and center Greg Mancz with a groin injury. Baker was limited to just 10 snaps last week before the injury, while Igbingohene and Mancz both missed the game.

The rest of Miami’s injury report from throughout the week, including safety Brandon Jones, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, cornerback Xavien Howard, cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, were all cleared for Sunday’s game. Everyone on the list other than Brandon Jones were full participants in Friday’s practice, while Jones was limited.

The Bills ruled out tight end Dawson Knox who has been dealing with a fractured bone in his hand. No timeline for Knox’s return has been released, but, according to Buffalo Rumblings, “it’s believed to be only a couple of weeks.” Knox has 21 receptions for 286 yards (13. 6 average) with five touchdowns this season; in Week 2 against the Dolphins, he caught two passes for 17 yards and a score. Tommy Sweeney will see extended playing time in Knox’s absence. He caught one pass for 1 yards and score in Week 6 ahead of Buffalo’s bye week last week.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who did not practice all week with a back injury, was listed as doubtful for the Bills. In Brown’s place, Daryl Williams could slide back to the starting right tackle position, a spot he had at the beginning of the season before rookie Brown was able to surpass him. That would leave the right guard spot to likely be filled by Cody Ford, returning him to the starting lineup.

Buffalo defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was listed as questionable with a foot injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday. The team also removed defensive end Boogie Basham from the report after he missed practice on Thursday with an illness.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.