Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 television coverage and broadcast team

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are not getting a lot of exposure when it comes to the NFL’s Week 8 television broadcast. While the Bills are among the elite teams in the league this year, the Dolphins have fallen on their face coming out of the gate, beginning the year 1-6 after preseason playoff aspirations. Poorly performing teams do not draw a big television crowd.

This week’s game for the Dolphins and Bills is limited to a few regions of the country. In Florida, the Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Panama City markets will all get the game. Most of New York outside of Albany and New York City will get the game. Then there are portions of Wyoming that will get the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen attended the University of Wyoming, giving the area a tie to the Bills.

The game will be broadcast on CBS with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton covering the call.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

The full map, via 506Sports.com, is here: