Phinsider Radio show notes: Where could Duke Johnson make an impact? Tua time through 2021?

Phinsider Radio show notes for Oct. 28, 2021.

Who joins Miami’s rotation at running back?

Patrick Laird, Gerrid Doaks and newly signed Duke Johnson are all options.

Barry Jackson — Doaks or Laird seems more likely to be used this weekend than Johnson, who just arrived. The Dolphins protected Doaks from being poached by another team this week; they did not do so with Laird.

Duke Johnson

Former Miami Hurricane, a third-round pick in 2015 draft

Four years in Cleveland and two years in Houston

Averages 4.2 yards per carry, eight touchdowns and 1931 rushing yards

Gaskin averages 4.5 yards per rush, Malcolm Brown 3.8

Gaskin long of 19, Brown long of 24 — the team’s only big run this season

Shines are a receiver, 77 percent career reception percentage, 12 touchdowns and 9.2 yards per reception.

Gaskin is third on the team with 36 targets, Ahmed has 15.

Gaskin averages 5.2 yards per reception.

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full on Sunday trying to snap a six-game losing streak. Brian Flores and company will make the trip north to play the Buffalo Bills, which are coming off their bye week and defeated Miami 35-0 in Week 2.