The 1972 Dolphins are STILL the only undefeated NFL team in the history of the world

Last night, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football. It was a thrilling game that came down to the wire. However, it was the Cardinals’ loss that will be talked about for days to come. Because, for the first time in a long time, the 1972 Miami Dolphins can officially pop the champagne.

Missed this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show?

One look around the internet, and you would see who the first person was to toast the ‘72 Dolphins. (Spoiler alert, it was ME! Even if it was a bit premature.) But no one cares what I have to say. However, what we do care about is what Miami’s legendary fullback running back, Larry Csonka, had to say about Arizona’s first loss of the season.

For those that don’t know, 49 years ago, the Dolphins became the only undefeated team in NFL history. And whether you were old enough to witness this prestigious moment or continue to read about it year after year, it’s one of the few things the Dolphins still have that NO other team has yet to accomplish.

So, congratulations, 1972 Dolphins! I know the greatest coach of all time is smiling down on all of us—knowing darn well that his perfect 17-0 record—will likely never be matched. All we can do is hope the 2021 team can feel inspired by this and turn their season around this Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills.

What is your fondest memory of the 1972 Miami Dolphins? Will there ever be a team that comes close to this iconic feat? Are the ‘72 Dolphins the greatest team in NFL history? Can the Dolphins defeat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below!