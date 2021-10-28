Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Week eight of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features a showdown between two of the top teams in both the NFC and the NFL.

The NFC North’s Green Bay Packers will travel to Arizona this week to take on the NFC West’s Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals come into week eight as this year’s hottest team in the NFL being the only team thus far to have not lost a game. The Green Bay Packers dropped their first game of the season in blowout fashion to the New Orleans Saints 38 to 3 but have since won six straight games, making them also, now one of the hotter teams in the NFC and the NFL.

Green Bay Packers (6-1) 1st NFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (7-0) 1st NFC West