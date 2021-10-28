Is Tua Tagovailoa the quarterback of the future for the Miami Dolphins?

With the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Just 23 months and 13 starts later, there is debate over Tagovailoa’s ability to be the quarterback of the future for the Dolphins. High-level performances from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, selected after Tagovailoa in the Draft, as well as the potential availability of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, have people questioning Miami’s selection of Tagovailoa and whether he is the franchise player Miami has been trying to find since Dan Marino retired.

How do the fans feel about Tagovailoa? According to our latest SB Nation Reacts brought to us by DraftKings, the majority of the fan base thinks Tagovailoa is the guy for the Dolphins moving forward.

It is not an overwhelming majority, but it is still a majority of the fans seeing Tagovailoa as the quarterback to continue forward with the team.

What is interesting is, while the majority of the fans see Tagovailoa as the future of the team, the fan confidence in the direction of the team is still tanking near the bottom of the league. After falling to just 17 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the club last week, it dropped another percentage point this week, down to 16 percent.

While the team’s current six-game losing streak is clearly the dominating the results and trust in the team, could this also be a reflection of the Dolphins rumored interest in Watson? If fans believe Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the future for Miami, the idea of spending a large amount of draft capital to acquire Watson could lead to fans to not trust the direction of the team.

Do you agree with the results of our poll? Is Tagovailoa the quarterback of the future for Miami?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation