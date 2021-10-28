Phinsider Perspective: A podcast with Kevin Nogle

Good morning The Phinsider types. Last night the newest member of Phinsider Radio posted episode one with me as your host. The show is entitled Phinsider Perspective, and will just be a 15-20 minute show brought to you each Wednesday night. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and I want it to simply be a therapeutic opportunity for me while sharing my random thoughts about the Miami Dolphins with you.

If you have been around the site for a while - make that a LONG while - you might remember how I got my start writing here. In November 2008, I wrote my first FanPost, a piece I entitled “Perspective.” From there, it spun into a multi-year series of FanPosts and articles, plus a spinoff of “Historical Perspectives.” Those early FanPosts turned me into an author here on the site, then into an editor, and then into the managing editor. So, when I was looking for a name for this new podcast, “Perspective” came back.

This is just me talking. I make a rundown of topics I want to cover, and just start talking. I am not planning to edit things in or out of the show. It is just a stream of consciousness as I record. Hopefully, that works out nicely.

Please check it out and let me know what you think. Leave comments here or hit me up on Twitter. If you have ideas of how I can evolve the show as it matures, please feel free to share. Hopefully you enjoy this and it proves to be a perfect compliment to Phinsider Radio and The Blowhole.

If the embed above does not work for you, you can of course find the episode, and all of the Phinsider Radio network, everywhere you get your podcasts. You can also check out Phinsider Perspective here.