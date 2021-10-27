Dolphins sign Jake Dolegala to practice squad

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced on Wednesday the team’s signing of free agent quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad. Dolegala becomes the third-string quarterback for Miami, providing depth behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jasoby Brissett. The Dolphins lost third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett to the Philadelphia Eagles this week when he was claimed off waivers as Miami looked to move him back from the 53-man roster to the practice squad.

Dolegala originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Central Connecticut in 2019. He was on the active roster for the Bengals all season, but did not make an appearance. He was waived by the Bengals at the end of the 2020 preseason, signing a couple weeks later to the New England Patriots’ practice squad. He was released mid-season by the Patriots, but re-signed a few days later and remained with the team through the rest of the year. He was released after the 2021 NFL Draft.

In June 2021, he signed with the Green Bay Packers, but was released at the start of training camp. He was then claimed off waivers by the Patriots, returning to New England, but was waived a couple of weeks later. He returned to the Packers a week after that, but was waived near the end of the preseason.