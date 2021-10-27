Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Will Dolphins add Texans quarterback?

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and a deadline in the NFL spurs action every time. Will this year’s 4pm ET, Tuesday, November 2 trade deadline create movement around the league? Will the Miami Dolphins be involved?

Obviously, the biggest rumor surrounding the Dolphins is their possible pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. After the 2020 season ended and the Texans changed their coaching staff and front office, Watson became disillusioned with the team and asked for a trade. Watson eventually stated that, since he felt he was promised input on the next coach and general manager for the team and then did not have the level of input that he felt he was due, he would never play for the Texans again. Houston did not immediately react to that demand, hoping they could resolve Watson’s concerns.

Then in March, civil lawsuit allegations of sexual assault and misconduct began to be levels against Watson. Since then, the number of lawsuits have expanded to 22, with a criminal investigation ongoing as well. Those allegations have factored into any potential trade for Watson.

As we are getting closer to the trade deadline, the rumors surrounding a Dolphins-Texans trade for Watson are growing louder. Will a deal be struck?

And, what else could the Dolphins do as the trade deadline approaches? At 1-6 on the season, will they become sellers, looking to re-start a rebuild that should be nearing its completion? Will they go all-in and try to pull the team out of a miserable start to the year?

We will keep you updated on those rumors and reports heading into the trade deadline right here.