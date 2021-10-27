PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua ‘tug of war’ continues after Dolphins 28-30 loss to Falcons

The Miami Dolphins dropped another game on Sunday, losing a heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons, 28-30 at Hard Rock Stadium. This was Miami’s sixth consecutive loss and the third game of the young 2021 NFL season that Miami suffered defeat due to a last-second field goal.

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh show, Jake Mendel and I (Houtz) recap Sunday’s loss and break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Miami’s week seven matchup.

First, the guys discuss Tom Brady’s comments from Monday Night Football, where he stated that the Dolphins defense of the early 2000s gave him the most trouble throughout his career, and who could blame him? Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain—the list goes on and on. Miami’s defense was elite, and no matter what their record, it always gave Brady nightmares.

Next, the guys discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s impressive four touchdown performance vs. the Falcons.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 32/40 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The two interceptions may have been costly, but the way he battled back to regain the lead late in the fourth quarter was commendable.

Speaking of commendable, tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle continued to be Miami’s top playmakers on offense. Both receivers caught 7/8 targets. However, Gesicki had 85 yards and a touchdown—while Waddle had 83 yards receiving. The Dolphins offense played well enough to win, but Miami’s defense continues to raise eyebrows.

Lastly, we end the show with Jerome Baker injury news, Ross’ comments from the owner’s meeting (or lack thereof), Miami’s secondary, Jaelan Phillips, Sheldrick Redwine, and more!

Should the Dolphins re-sign TE Mike Gesicki? Was the defense as poorly as we thought? Did Tua Tagovailoa play the best game of his young NFL Career? Who will step up in Jerome Baker’s absence? Did you enjoy the podcast? Let us know in the comments section below!