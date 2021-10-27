Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick thinks the Patriots are headed in the right direction - Pats Pulpit

New England’s head coach had a positive assessment one day after his team’s blowout win over the Jets.





Report: Jets Acquire Joe Flacco in a Trade from Eagles - Gang Green Nation

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is out 2-4 weeks with a sprained PCL. To replace him it looks like the team is turning to its backup from a year ago. Mike Garofalo reports the team is on the verge of...





AFC Playoff Race: Buffalo Bills will only face two teams that are currently above .500 - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills have 11 games remaining in their 2021 regular season. When looking ahead, they only play two teams who are currently over .500 in the standings. (Note: That could dip to one if...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Week 7 Rookie Report: Bateman shines bright - Baltimore Beatdown

The rookie wideout was the lone bright spot of an otherwise dreary day for the offense and team as a whole.





The Steelers’ recent history coming off the bye bodes well for the team - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been red-hot coming off the bye the last few seasons.





It’s time to believe in the Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals are for real. It is time for the football world to take notice.





5 daring moves the Browns could make before the NFL trade deadline - Dawgs By Nature

There are needs at several positions that could be solved before a playoff push

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Cardinals (The David Johnson Revenge Game) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the beatdown we all have been waiting for.





Is the Titans’ defense good? - Music City Miracles

Is the Titans' defense good? Well, that’s a question I didn’t think I would be asking this year at halftime of the Seahawks game. To that point, they looked pretty much exactly like the 2020...





Confidence booster: Jaguars victory over Dolphins shouldn’t be overlooked - Big Cat Country

The team snapped a 399-day winning drought last Sunday.





Frank Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 7 @49ers - Stampede Blue

Best Decisions

Not pulling Jonathan Taylor out of the game after the early fumble

We have seen how Frank Reich reacts to early-game mistakes. He usually just pulls the player out of the game...

AFC WEST:

Broncos remain interested in Deshaun Watson, looking to trade Kyle Fuller ahead of NFL deadline - Mile High Report

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported George Paton remains in trade talks ahead of November 2nd





Chargers News: 3 takeaways from the bye week - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts made a move while they were off, but was it enough to move the needle?





Raiders news: Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller are fine - Silver And Black Pride

Both star players are expected back on the field after the bye week to face the Giants on Nov. 7





Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes admits to pressing a little bit vs. Titans - Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits to pressing a little bit, but he knows what he needs to change

NFC EAST:

Giants vs. Panthers ‘Kudos and Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Giants catch a victory - Big Blue View

It’s a happy edition of ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ on a victory Monday





Miles Sanders injury: Eagles running back could be out for multiple games - Bleeding Green Nation

The latest news on Philadelphia’s top RB.





Three veterans the Dallas Cowboys could consider putting on the trade block - Blogging The Boys

Will the Cowboys be active before the trade deadline?





Washington Football Team Vs. Green Bay Packers - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

I have to say, despite what I felt we’d look like (mainly defensively), heading into this road matchup at Lambeau Field, the Football Team surprised me a bit, keeping this game somewhat competitive...

NFC NORTH:

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game - Acme Packing Company

Adams must pass two tests with a negative result to play on TNF.





What has been the biggest surprise for the 2021 Detroit Lions? - Pride Of Detroit

For us, Dan Campbell’s aggressive mentality has been a huge surprise.





Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears head coach announced the news at his Monday press conference following the team’s loss in Tampa Bay





Vikings trading Stephen Weatherly to Broncos for seventh-round pick - Daily Norseman

The veteran is heading west

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Stifling Defense Leads to 13-10 Win Over the Seahawks - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis was a monster tonight!!!





Falcons Week 7 player of the game: Kyle Pitts abuses Miami’s secondary in the midst of a breakout - The Falcoholic

The unicorn is showing off his gifts, and nobody in the secondary can do a thing about it.





A Watson trade is also a bad team building strategy for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

Team owner David Tepper was said to be "all in" on a Watson trade earlier this year. At what cost?





What Would You Have Done With Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball? - Bucs Nation

Everyone has an opinion. So, what’s yours?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the starter as long as he’s healthy - Niners Nation

The 49ers HC provided injury updates and spoke about why he’ll continue to start Garoppolo





Arizona Cardinals activate Chandler Jones and Zach Allen off Covid reserve list - Revenge of the Birds

Good news for the Arizona Cardinals heading into their week eight matchup with the Green Bay Packers as the team announced they have activated Chandler Jones and Zach Allen off the Covid-19 reserve...





Winners and Losers from Saints 13 Seahawks 10 stinkfest - Field Gulls

I am a worse human being for having sat through three hours of that trash-tier football.

That’s it. That’s the intro paragraph. Here’s Winners and Losers and then I’m watching my other favorite...





Cam Akers injury update: Sean McVay leaves open door for 2021 return - Turf Show Times

The Rams running back suffered a torn Achilles in July