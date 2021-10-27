Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick thinks the Patriots are headed in the right direction - Pats Pulpit
New England’s head coach had a positive assessment one day after his team’s blowout win over the Jets.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets Acquire Joe Flacco in a Trade from Eagles - Gang Green Nation
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is out 2-4 weeks with a sprained PCL. To replace him it looks like the team is turning to its backup from a year ago. Mike Garofalo reports the team is on the verge of...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Race: Buffalo Bills will only face two teams that are currently above .500 - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills have 11 games remaining in their 2021 regular season. When looking ahead, they only play two teams who are currently over .500 in the standings. (Note: That could dip to one if...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Week 7 Rookie Report: Bateman shines bright - Baltimore Beatdown
The rookie wideout was the lone bright spot of an otherwise dreary day for the offense and team as a whole.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers’ recent history coming off the bye bodes well for the team - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been red-hot coming off the bye the last few seasons.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
It’s time to believe in the Bengals - Cincy Jungle
The Cincinnati Bengals are for real. It is time for the football world to take notice.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 daring moves the Browns could make before the NFL trade deadline - Dawgs By Nature
There are needs at several positions that could be solved before a playoff push
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Cardinals (The David Johnson Revenge Game) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the beatdown we all have been waiting for.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Is the Titans’ defense good? - Music City Miracles
Is the Titans' defense good? Well, that’s a question I didn’t think I would be asking this year at halftime of the Seahawks game. To that point, they looked pretty much exactly like the 2020...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Confidence booster: Jaguars victory over Dolphins shouldn’t be overlooked - Big Cat Country
The team snapped a 399-day winning drought last Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Frank Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 7 @49ers - Stampede Blue
Best Decisions
Not pulling Jonathan Taylor out of the game after the early fumble
We have seen how Frank Reich reacts to early-game mistakes. He usually just pulls the player out of the game...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos remain interested in Deshaun Watson, looking to trade Kyle Fuller ahead of NFL deadline - Mile High Report
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported George Paton remains in trade talks ahead of November 2nd
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 3 takeaways from the bye week - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts made a move while they were off, but was it enough to move the needle?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller are fine - Silver And Black Pride
Both star players are expected back on the field after the bye week to face the Giants on Nov. 7
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes admits to pressing a little bit vs. Titans - Arrowhead Pride
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits to pressing a little bit, but he knows what he needs to change
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants vs. Panthers ‘Kudos and Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Giants catch a victory - Big Blue View
It’s a happy edition of ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ on a victory Monday
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Miles Sanders injury: Eagles running back could be out for multiple games - Bleeding Green Nation
The latest news on Philadelphia’s top RB.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Three veterans the Dallas Cowboys could consider putting on the trade block - Blogging The Boys
Will the Cowboys be active before the trade deadline?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Football Team Vs. Green Bay Packers - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
I have to say, despite what I felt we’d look like (mainly defensively), heading into this road matchup at Lambeau Field, the Football Team surprised me a bit, keeping this game somewhat competitive...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game - Acme Packing Company
Adams must pass two tests with a negative result to play on TNF.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What has been the biggest surprise for the 2021 Detroit Lions? - Pride Of Detroit
For us, Dan Campbell’s aggressive mentality has been a huge surprise.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears head coach announced the news at his Monday press conference following the team’s loss in Tampa Bay
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings trading Stephen Weatherly to Broncos for seventh-round pick - Daily Norseman
The veteran is heading west
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Stifling Defense Leads to 13-10 Win Over the Seahawks - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis was a monster tonight!!!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Week 7 player of the game: Kyle Pitts abuses Miami’s secondary in the midst of a breakout - The Falcoholic
The unicorn is showing off his gifts, and nobody in the secondary can do a thing about it.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
A Watson trade is also a bad team building strategy for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
Team owner David Tepper was said to be "all in" on a Watson trade earlier this year. At what cost?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
What Would You Have Done With Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball? - Bucs Nation
Everyone has an opinion. So, what’s yours?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the starter as long as he’s healthy - Niners Nation
The 49ers HC provided injury updates and spoke about why he’ll continue to start Garoppolo
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals activate Chandler Jones and Zach Allen off Covid reserve list - Revenge of the Birds
Good news for the Arizona Cardinals heading into their week eight matchup with the Green Bay Packers as the team announced they have activated Chandler Jones and Zach Allen off the Covid-19 reserve...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Winners and Losers from Saints 13 Seahawks 10 stinkfest - Field Gulls
I am a worse human being for having sat through three hours of that trash-tier football.
That’s it. That’s the intro paragraph. Here’s Winners and Losers and then I’m watching my other favorite...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Cam Akers injury update: Sean McVay leaves open door for 2021 return - Turf Show Times
The Rams running back suffered a torn Achilles in July
Loading comments...