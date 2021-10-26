Miami Dolphins sign Duke Johnson to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in a former Miami Hurricane running back.

Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday that the team is signing Duke Johnson to its practice squad.

Dolphins are signing veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2021

Malcolm Brown was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a quad injury on Sunday. He played just five snaps against the Falcons.

The Dolphins rank 31st in rushing yards per game with 80, eight above the last-place Jets.

Johnson, 28, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and spent the last two years in Houston. He played in 11 games last season and averaged 3 yards per carry and 8.9 yards on 28 receptions.

While Brown was used as a blocker and short-yardage back, Johnson find a role in Miami’s pass-first offense. Myles Gaskin averaged 2.5 yards on four receptions last week. Johnson has rushed the ball for 1931 yards on 459 attempts and has 2829 receiving yards 307 attempts in his career.

With Tua Tagovailoa keeping his running backs involved in the passing game, six targets on Sunday, Johnson’s skillset should mesh well with the team’s vision on offense.

2021 seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks and Patrick Laird, an undrafted free agent in 2019, are also on Miami’s practice squad. Additionally, Doaks may better fill the void of Brown on offense.

Johnson could push for some of Gaskin’s snaps if he happens to make it onto the active roster.

The Dolphins will try to snap their six-game losing streak on Sunday in Buffalo. The Halloween Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.