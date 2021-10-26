2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Cardinals starting to see competition at the top

The NFL’s Week 7 slate of games ended last night as the New Orleans Saints held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks. That means it is time to turn our attention to how all 32 teams in the league stack up against each other - also known as Power Rankings. Who is the top team in the league? Who is bringing up the rear?

It should not come as a surprise that the lone undefeated team through seven weeks is sitting on top of the power rankings. The Arizona Cardinals are continuing to find ways to win and looking like a threat in the NFC. They are getting challenged, however, by a team that may be a surprise in the AFC. While all the preseason talk was about the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans have beaten both those teams the last two weeks. Are the Titans in position to claim a Super Bowl berth this year?

By now, you probably know how we do power rankings here, but if you are new, just know we do them a little differently. Instead of just taking last week’s rankings, sliding the teams that won up a couple of spot and the teams that lost down a few, we start with a blank slate. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picking the teams they feel best answer a very simple question: “Who can win the Super Bowl?” It is an easy way for us to make the power rankings a little more interesting, with teams able to move up and down as we feel they are either in form for a late-season run, or maybe they do not move even as they lose a couple of games but we think they are a better team than what has been on the field recently.

On to the rankings for Week 8. Houtz has the odd selections this week while Nogle will take the even picks.