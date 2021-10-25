Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

Week seven of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. This week’s game is a match-up of two NFC teams. The NFC South’s second-place New Orleans Saints will travel cross country to Washington State to take on the NFC West’s Seattle Seahawks.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

New Orleans Saints (3-2) 2nd NFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (2-4) 3rd NFC West