2021 Falcons vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday. This marks the sixth straight weekend in which Miami came up on the short side of the scoreboard. This time, they dropped the contest 30-28 as the Atlanta Falcons kicked a last second field goal. It was an entertaining end to the game as Miami made a furious comeback late, then the Falcons charged down the field to come away with the win - entertaining but once again disappointing.

This week is going to be an interesting one all around the league, but especially in South Florida. A week from Tuesday is the NFL trade deadline and the Dolphins are smack in the middle of all the rumors and speculation. Will the Dolphins make a move that impacts who plays for the team the rest of the season? How will the snap counts change over the next couple of weeks? Will a move come before Week 8’s game against the Buffalo Bills or will they potentially wait until just before the deadline?

As we have done every during the 2021 season, we take a look today at the Dolphins through the snaps played by each player against the Falcons. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 7 Total Snaps Percent Week 7 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 7 Total Snaps Percent Week 7 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total QB Tua Tagovailoa 52 9 IR IR IR 69 73 73 100% 203 460 44% QB Jacoby Brissett 2 65 83 52 54 1 DNP 73 0% 257 460 56% QB Reid Sinnett PS PS DNP DNP DNP Inact Waived 73 0% 0 460 0% RB Myles Gaskin 29 45 43 12 37 25 46 73 63% 237 460 52% RB Salvon Ahmed 11 23 5 5 11 19 22 73 30% 96 460 21% RB Malcolm Brown 16 9 34 35 5 25 5 73 7% 129 460 28% TE Mike Gesicki 21 47 55 36 42 49 60 73 82% 310 460 67% TE Adam Shaheen Reserve/ COVID-19 20 28 20 21 Inact 51 73 70% 140 460 30% TE Durham Smythe 38 22 34 21 36 58 29 73 40% 238 460 52% TE Cethan Carter 13 16 ST Only 1 5 4 ST Only 73 0% 39 460 8% TE Hunter Long 18 Inact 2 Inact Inact 9 Inact 73 0% 29 460 6% WR Jaylen Waddle 43 47 73 41 43 65 61 73 84% 373 460 81% WR Mack Hollins 7 16 24 2 14 68 39 73 53% 170 460 37% WR Preston Williams Inact 22 Inact Inact 40 Inact 30 73 41% 92 460 20% WR Isaiah Ford PS PS PS PS 3 5 19 73 26% 27 460 6% WR Albert Wilson 22 41 Inact 25 12 23 3 73 4% 126 460 27% WR DeVante Parker 45 55 64 47 Inact Inact Inact 73 0% 211 460 46% WR Will Fuller V Susp Inact 51 14 IR IR IR 73 0% 65 460 14% WR Kirk Merritt PS PS PS PS PS DNP PS 73 0% 0 460 0% WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 7 7 2 1 Traded -- -- -- --% 17 460 4% OL Robert Hunt 54 74 83 52 54 70 73 73 100% 460 460 100% OL Jesse Davis 54 45 83 52 54 70 73 73 100% 431 460 94% OL Liam Eichenberg 54 29 83 52 54 70 73 73 100% 415 460 90% OL Austin Jackson ST Only 74 83 52 54 70 73 73 100% 406 460 88% OL Austin Reiter Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS DNP DNP 73 73 100% 73 460 16% OL Michael Deiter 54 74 83 IR IR IR IR 73 0% 211 460 46% OL Greg Mancz DNP DNP DNP 52 54 70 Inact 73 0% 176 460 38% OL Solomon Kindley 54 67 ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only 73 0% 121 460 26% OL Robert Jones DNP 7 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 73 0% 7 460 2% OL Greg Little Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact 73 0% 0 460 0% OL Cameron Tom PS PS PS DNP PS PS DNP 73 0% 0 460 0% DL Christian Wilkins D Only D Only D Only D Only 1 D Only D Only 73 0% 1 460 0%

Nothing surprising with the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa played every snap during the game while Jacoby Brissett, who has made cameos in games Tagovailoa started as a short-yardage/quarterback sneak option, did not play. Reid Sinnett was waived over the weekend as a part of a series of roster moves the Dolphins made, though he likely will be re-signed to the practice squad.

Malcolm Brown started at running back for Miami, but sustained a quadriceps injury and was limited to just five snaps. Myles Gaskin took the bulk of the snaps at the position, playing 46 of the available 73 snaps, carrying the ball 15 times for 67 yards along with four receptions for 10 yards. Salvon Ahmed played 22 snaps, just slightly more than he played last week.

Mike Gesicki was back atop the tight end snap counts, playing 60 snaps (82 percent), though Adam Shaheen was not far back at 51 plays (70 percent). Shaheen was inactive last week due to injury and the Dolphins missed him. He clearly has a big part in this offense, with Gesicki being the big-play threat while Shaheen is more an all-around tight end and works well as a possession type of receiver. Durham Smythe, who is maybe more of a blocking tight end than Shaheen even, but still can be a factor as a receiver as well, played 29 snaps. Gesicki tied for the team lead with seven receptions on Sunday, leading the team with 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Shaheen caught four passes for 23 yads and Smythe caught three passes for 37 yards. Cethan Carter only appeared on special teams plays while rookie Hunter Long was inactive.

For the third straight week, DeVante Parker was inactive, meaning the wide receiver group continues to be shuffled. Jaylen Waddle is clearly the top receiver of the group - maybe even including Parker - and he played 61 snaps, or 84 percent of the game. He tied Gesicki with seven receptions, coming in two yards short of Gesicki’s 85 yards. Mack Hollins played 39 snaps while Preston Williams returned from injury to play 30 snaps. Isaiah Ford was signed to the active roster after using up his practice squad elevations for the year and scored his first career touchdown in the 19 snaps he played. Albert Wilson was on the field for just three snaps.

On the offensive line, there was a change as Greg Mancz was inactive due to a groin injury, leading to Austin Reiter starting at center. The rest of the line remained the same, with Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. All five payers played all 73 snaps for the game. Solomon Kindley was the only other lineman to make an appearance in the game, but he only played on special teams. The offensive line is still a work in progress, and probably will be throughout the rest of the year. Will the Dolphins at some point look at flipping Davis and Hunt, which may play better to Davis’ skill set?

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 7 Total Snaps Percent Week 7 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 7 Total Snaps Percent Week 7 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total DL Christian Wilkins 42 44 58 46 46 46 43 63 68% 325 497 65% DL Emmanuel Ogbah 48 47 63 37 37 41 42 63 67% 315 497 63% DL Raekwon Davis 5 IR IR IR 39 36 33 63 52% 113 497 23% DL Adam Butler 48 47 41 33 38 26 31 63 49% 264 497 53% DL Zach Sieler 28 33 42 39 32 29 26 63 41% 229 497 46% DL John Jenkins 45 18 47 49 Inact 7 Inact 63 0% 166 497 33% DL Jabaal Sheard PS PS PS PS 13 PS PS 63 0% 13 497 3% LB Sam Eguavoen 36 8 5 19 17 15 53 63 84% 153 497 31% LB Andrew Van Ginkel 53 46 34 44 34 47 48 63 76% 306 497 62% LB Elandon Roberts 36 19 47 50 44 31 44 63 70% 271 497 55% LB Brennan Scarlett 26 20 18 28 10 8 18 63 29% 128 497 26% LB Jaelan Phillips 22 18 49 29 57 54 15 63 24% 244 497 49% LB Jerome Baker 74 63 83 71 66 65 10 63 16% 432 497 87% LB Duke Riley 1 2 1 ST Only 8 1 6 63 10% 19 497 4% CB Xavien Howard 75 62 80 71 62 Inact 63 63 100% 413 497 83% CB Byron Jones 75 62 77 25 62 Inact 63 63 100% 364 497 73% CB Nik Needham 35 2 57 51 56 41 24 63 38% 266 497 54% CB Justin Coleman 2 49 25 37 12 66 ST Only 63 0% 191 497 38% CB Noah Igbinoghene Inact Inact ST Only Inact Inact 66 Inact 63 0% 66 497 13% CB Trill Williams Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact DNP DNP 63 0% 0 497 0% CB Jamal Perry ST Only ST Only PS PS PS PS PS 63 0% 0 497 0% CB Elijah Campbell Inact Inact Inact ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only 63 0% 0 497 0% S Jevon Holland 24 50 42 19 72 66 63 63 100% 336 497 68% S Eric Rowe 65 26 65 61 22 19 44 63 70% 302 497 61% S Brandon Jones 11 41 36 2 55 48 39 63 62% 232 497 47% S Jason McCourty 74 58 41 70 27 14 28 63 44% 312 497 63% S Clayton Fejedelem ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 6 ST Only ST Only 63 0% 7 497 1%

The defensive line did not have any surprises to it, with everyone playing just about the same amount of snaps as they have played recently. Christian Wilkins played 43 snaps after playing 46 snaps each of the previous two weeks. Emmanuel Ogbah played 42 snaps compared to 41 snaps in Week 6. Raekwon Davis played 33 snaps after 36 in Week 6, while Adam Butler played 31 snaps after 26 the previous week, and Zach Sieler appeared in 26 plays while he made 29 appearances in Week 6. Basically the exact same snap counts week to week.

The linebacker position saw major changes as Jerome Baker, who had played nearly every snap coming into the week, only appeared on 10 plays this week as a knee injury sidelined him. To adjust, Sam Eguavoen jumped from 15 snaps in Week 6 to 53 snaps this week. Andrew Van Ginkel played 48 snaps, on par with his Week 6 appearances. Elandon Roberts appeared in 44 snaps, while Brennan Scarlett played 18 snaps. Jaelan Phillips dropped from 54 snaps in Week 6 to just 15 snaps this week, likely due to a ankle injury that had him limited in practice all week. Duke Riley appeared in six plays.

Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones returned after both starters missed Week 6, and they both played all 63 available snaps. Nik Needham played 24 snaps. That was the extent of the cornerback play on the day, with Noah Igbinoghene inactive after sustaining a knee injury late in the week. Justin Coleman and Elijah Cmapbell played on special teams while Trill Williams was active for the second-straight week, but has not yet made his debut.

The Dolphins obviously like playing big with multiple safeties on the field, and Jevon Holland was on the field for all 63 available snaps. He is playing really well - there are still some rookie mistakes and communications issues, like on a Falcons touchdown where he did not stay deep inside the receiver like Howard thought he would - and that is promising for the Dolphins defense. Eric Rowe played 44 snaps and was asked to cover Kyle Pitts a lot this week; he seems to be a step off right now and the Dolphins will likely continue to use Holland and Brandon Jones, who played 39 snaps, more, especially if Baker is healthy and continues to be the primary tight end coverage option (not that that is a great answer, but that is not the point). Jason McCourty was limited to 28 snaps this week, in part because of a foot injury and in part because that is about what he has been playing each week.