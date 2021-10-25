2021 Falcons vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday. This marks the sixth straight weekend in which Miami came up on the short side of the scoreboard. This time, they dropped the contest 30-28 as the Atlanta Falcons kicked a last second field goal. It was an entertaining end to the game as Miami made a furious comeback late, then the Falcons charged down the field to come away with the win - entertaining but once again disappointing.
This week is going to be an interesting one all around the league, but especially in South Florida. A week from Tuesday is the NFL trade deadline and the Dolphins are smack in the middle of all the rumors and speculation. Will the Dolphins make a move that impacts who plays for the team the rest of the season? How will the snap counts change over the next couple of weeks? Will a move come before Week 8’s game against the Buffalo Bills or will they potentially wait until just before the deadline?
As we have done every during the 2021 season, we take a look today at the Dolphins through the snaps played by each player against the Falcons. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.
Offense
2021 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 7
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 7
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|52
|9
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|73
|73
|100%
|203
|460
|44%
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|2
|65
|83
|52
|54
|1
|DNP
|73
|0%
|257
|460
|56%
|QB
|Reid Sinnett
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Waived
|73
|0%
|0
|460
|0%
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|29
|45
|43
|12
|37
|25
|46
|73
|63%
|237
|460
|52%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|11
|23
|5
|5
|11
|19
|22
|73
|30%
|96
|460
|21%
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|9
|34
|35
|5
|25
|5
|73
|7%
|129
|460
|28%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|21
|47
|55
|36
|42
|49
|60
|73
|82%
|310
|460
|67%
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Reserve/ COVID-19
|20
|28
|20
|21
|Inact
|51
|73
|70%
|140
|460
|30%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|38
|22
|34
|21
|36
|58
|29
|73
|40%
|238
|460
|52%
|TE
|Cethan Carter
|13
|16
|ST Only
|1
|5
|4
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|39
|460
|8%
|TE
|Hunter Long
|18
|Inact
|2
|Inact
|Inact
|9
|Inact
|73
|0%
|29
|460
|6%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|43
|47
|73
|41
|43
|65
|61
|73
|84%
|373
|460
|81%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|7
|16
|24
|2
|14
|68
|39
|73
|53%
|170
|460
|37%
|WR
|Preston Williams
|Inact
|22
|Inact
|Inact
|40
|Inact
|30
|73
|41%
|92
|460
|20%
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|3
|5
|19
|73
|26%
|27
|460
|6%
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|22
|41
|Inact
|25
|12
|23
|3
|73
|4%
|126
|460
|27%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|45
|55
|64
|47
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|73
|0%
|211
|460
|46%
|WR
|Will Fuller V
|Susp
|Inact
|51
|14
|IR
|IR
|IR
|73
|0%
|65
|460
|14%
|WR
|Kirk Merritt
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|73
|0%
|0
|460
|0%
|WR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Traded
|--
|--
|--
|--%
|17
|460
|4%
|OL
|Robert Hunt
|54
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|73
|100%
|460
|460
|100%
|OL
|Jesse Davis
|54
|45
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|73
|100%
|431
|460
|94%
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|54
|29
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|73
|100%
|415
|460
|90%
|OL
|Austin Jackson
|ST Only
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|73
|100%
|406
|460
|88%
|OL
|Austin Reiter
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|DNP
|DNP
|73
|73
|100%
|73
|460
|16%
|OL
|Michael Deiter
|54
|74
|83
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|73
|0%
|211
|460
|46%
|OL
|Greg Mancz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|54
|70
|Inact
|73
|0%
|176
|460
|38%
|OL
|Solomon Kindley
|54
|67
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|121
|460
|26%
|OL
|Robert Jones
|DNP
|7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|73
|0%
|7
|460
|2%
|OL
|Greg Little
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|460
|0%
|OL
|Cameron Tom
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|73
|0%
|0
|460
|0%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|1
|D Only
|D Only
|73
|0%
|1
|460
|0%
Nothing surprising with the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa played every snap during the game while Jacoby Brissett, who has made cameos in games Tagovailoa started as a short-yardage/quarterback sneak option, did not play. Reid Sinnett was waived over the weekend as a part of a series of roster moves the Dolphins made, though he likely will be re-signed to the practice squad.
Malcolm Brown started at running back for Miami, but sustained a quadriceps injury and was limited to just five snaps. Myles Gaskin took the bulk of the snaps at the position, playing 46 of the available 73 snaps, carrying the ball 15 times for 67 yards along with four receptions for 10 yards. Salvon Ahmed played 22 snaps, just slightly more than he played last week.
Mike Gesicki was back atop the tight end snap counts, playing 60 snaps (82 percent), though Adam Shaheen was not far back at 51 plays (70 percent). Shaheen was inactive last week due to injury and the Dolphins missed him. He clearly has a big part in this offense, with Gesicki being the big-play threat while Shaheen is more an all-around tight end and works well as a possession type of receiver. Durham Smythe, who is maybe more of a blocking tight end than Shaheen even, but still can be a factor as a receiver as well, played 29 snaps. Gesicki tied for the team lead with seven receptions on Sunday, leading the team with 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Shaheen caught four passes for 23 yads and Smythe caught three passes for 37 yards. Cethan Carter only appeared on special teams plays while rookie Hunter Long was inactive.
For the third straight week, DeVante Parker was inactive, meaning the wide receiver group continues to be shuffled. Jaylen Waddle is clearly the top receiver of the group - maybe even including Parker - and he played 61 snaps, or 84 percent of the game. He tied Gesicki with seven receptions, coming in two yards short of Gesicki’s 85 yards. Mack Hollins played 39 snaps while Preston Williams returned from injury to play 30 snaps. Isaiah Ford was signed to the active roster after using up his practice squad elevations for the year and scored his first career touchdown in the 19 snaps he played. Albert Wilson was on the field for just three snaps.
On the offensive line, there was a change as Greg Mancz was inactive due to a groin injury, leading to Austin Reiter starting at center. The rest of the line remained the same, with Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. All five payers played all 73 snaps for the game. Solomon Kindley was the only other lineman to make an appearance in the game, but he only played on special teams. The offensive line is still a work in progress, and probably will be throughout the rest of the year. Will the Dolphins at some point look at flipping Davis and Hunt, which may play better to Davis’ skill set?
Defense
2021 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 7 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 7 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|42
|44
|58
|46
|46
|46
|43
|63
|68%
|325
|497
|65%
|DL
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|48
|47
|63
|37
|37
|41
|42
|63
|67%
|315
|497
|63%
|DL
|Raekwon Davis
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|39
|36
|33
|63
|52%
|113
|497
|23%
|DL
|Adam Butler
|48
|47
|41
|33
|38
|26
|31
|63
|49%
|264
|497
|53%
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|28
|33
|42
|39
|32
|29
|26
|63
|41%
|229
|497
|46%
|DL
|John Jenkins
|45
|18
|47
|49
|Inact
|7
|Inact
|63
|0%
|166
|497
|33%
|DL
|Jabaal Sheard
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|13
|PS
|PS
|63
|0%
|13
|497
|3%
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|36
|8
|5
|19
|17
|15
|53
|63
|84%
|153
|497
|31%
|LB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|53
|46
|34
|44
|34
|47
|48
|63
|76%
|306
|497
|62%
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|36
|19
|47
|50
|44
|31
|44
|63
|70%
|271
|497
|55%
|LB
|Brennan Scarlett
|26
|20
|18
|28
|10
|8
|18
|63
|29%
|128
|497
|26%
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|22
|18
|49
|29
|57
|54
|15
|63
|24%
|244
|497
|49%
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|74
|63
|83
|71
|66
|65
|10
|63
|16%
|432
|497
|87%
|LB
|Duke Riley
|1
|2
|1
|ST Only
|8
|1
|6
|63
|10%
|19
|497
|4%
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|75
|62
|80
|71
|62
|Inact
|63
|63
|100%
|413
|497
|83%
|CB
|Byron Jones
|75
|62
|77
|25
|62
|Inact
|63
|63
|100%
|364
|497
|73%
|CB
|Nik Needham
|35
|2
|57
|51
|56
|41
|24
|63
|38%
|266
|497
|54%
|CB
|Justin Coleman
|2
|49
|25
|37
|12
|66
|ST Only
|63
|0%
|191
|497
|38%
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|Inact
|Inact
|66
|Inact
|63
|0%
|66
|497
|13%
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|63
|0%
|0
|497
|0%
|CB
|Jamal Perry
|ST Only
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|63
|0%
|0
|497
|0%
|CB
|Elijah Campbell
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|63
|0%
|0
|497
|0%
|S
|Jevon Holland
|24
|50
|42
|19
|72
|66
|63
|63
|100%
|336
|497
|68%
|S
|Eric Rowe
|65
|26
|65
|61
|22
|19
|44
|63
|70%
|302
|497
|61%
|S
|Brandon Jones
|11
|41
|36
|2
|55
|48
|39
|63
|62%
|232
|497
|47%
|S
|Jason McCourty
|74
|58
|41
|70
|27
|14
|28
|63
|44%
|312
|497
|63%
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|6
|ST Only
|ST Only
|63
|0%
|7
|497
|1%
The defensive line did not have any surprises to it, with everyone playing just about the same amount of snaps as they have played recently. Christian Wilkins played 43 snaps after playing 46 snaps each of the previous two weeks. Emmanuel Ogbah played 42 snaps compared to 41 snaps in Week 6. Raekwon Davis played 33 snaps after 36 in Week 6, while Adam Butler played 31 snaps after 26 the previous week, and Zach Sieler appeared in 26 plays while he made 29 appearances in Week 6. Basically the exact same snap counts week to week.
The linebacker position saw major changes as Jerome Baker, who had played nearly every snap coming into the week, only appeared on 10 plays this week as a knee injury sidelined him. To adjust, Sam Eguavoen jumped from 15 snaps in Week 6 to 53 snaps this week. Andrew Van Ginkel played 48 snaps, on par with his Week 6 appearances. Elandon Roberts appeared in 44 snaps, while Brennan Scarlett played 18 snaps. Jaelan Phillips dropped from 54 snaps in Week 6 to just 15 snaps this week, likely due to a ankle injury that had him limited in practice all week. Duke Riley appeared in six plays.
Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones returned after both starters missed Week 6, and they both played all 63 available snaps. Nik Needham played 24 snaps. That was the extent of the cornerback play on the day, with Noah Igbinoghene inactive after sustaining a knee injury late in the week. Justin Coleman and Elijah Cmapbell played on special teams while Trill Williams was active for the second-straight week, but has not yet made his debut.
The Dolphins obviously like playing big with multiple safeties on the field, and Jevon Holland was on the field for all 63 available snaps. He is playing really well - there are still some rookie mistakes and communications issues, like on a Falcons touchdown where he did not stay deep inside the receiver like Howard thought he would - and that is promising for the Dolphins defense. Eric Rowe played 44 snaps and was asked to cover Kyle Pitts a lot this week; he seems to be a step off right now and the Dolphins will likely continue to use Holland and Brandon Jones, who played 39 snaps, more, especially if Baker is healthy and continues to be the primary tight end coverage option (not that that is a great answer, but that is not the point). Jason McCourty was limited to 28 snaps this week, in part because of a foot injury and in part because that is about what he has been playing each week.
