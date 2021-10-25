Dolphins poach safety Sheldrick Redwine from Panthers’ practice squad

The Miami Dolphins may be 1-6, but that’s not stopping general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores from trying everything they can to improve the team’s roster.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins have signed former Miami Hurricanes’ safety Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster from the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Redwine, 24, was selected in the fourth round (119th-overall) of the 2019 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played two seasons with Cleveland before being waived by the team on August 31st, 2021.

The Miami native would then have a short stint with the New York Jets before signing with the Carolina Panthers practice squad on October 14th.

Redwine has totaled 75 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception during his three seasons in the NFL. The veteran will add depth to a Miami secondary that has allowed the third-most yards through the air this season, averaging 297.1 yards per game.

Redwine will also add value to Miami’s struggling special teams, as well.

It may not be the big news everyone expected this Monday morning, but Sheldrick Redwine proved he could play at the U and will now hope to continue building his resume with his hometown Dolphins.

