Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hears the trade rumors

Tua Tagovailoa did everything he could on Sunday to lift the Dolphins over the Atlanta Falcons. But in the end, it was Miami’s defense that let Matt Ryan and the Falcon’s offense drive downfield with ease setting up a Younghoe Koo 36-yard game-winning field goal to give Atlanta a 30-28 victory.

291 yards, 4 touchdowns, 80% completion rate. Tua Tagovailoa did all that today in a loss.



The only other QB in NFL history to endure a loss with those numbers: Matt Ryan.



The only other QB in NFL history to do all that AND throw two interceptions: Dan Marino. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 24, 2021

For Miami, this is their sixth straight loss.

As for Tagovailoa, I thought he once again played a solid, despite two costly turnovers. Miami’s starting quarterback completed 32/40 (80%) passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, and two picks.

Overall, Tua did enough to give the Dolphins a chance to win. But was it well enough to put an end to the trade talks we’ve continued to hear for the better part of ten months? Did he do enough to prove to owner Stephen Ross, head coach Brian Flores, and general manager Chris Grier that he is the future quarterback of this team? That, I don’t know.

Tagovailoa was asked how this past week went, given all the outside noise he and the team have continued to endure as the November 2nd trade deadline approaches. Here’s what Miami’s QB1 said after the team’s loss to Atlanta.

“It was a normal week for me. I mean, I approached this game the same way I approach any other game.”

Tua added, “Yeah, I would say it still is a normal week. The only thing is, I respect and appreciate his (Brian Flores) transparency, you know, with where he is at with that, but within our conversations, I like to keep those private too.”

This, to me, is significant because for several months, many fans have denied Miami’s interest in the Houston Texans quarterback. But, now, as the trade deadline inches closer, we’re starting to hear more and more about Miami’s growing interest—not only from Miami’s head coach but now the quarterback himself.

The question I have and have continued to have is, why let this dark cloud loom over your franchise? Why let this doubt remain in your quarterback’s mind while you’re trying to win games and save your job? Why trade all of those resources for a quarterback with these warts?

Check out Tagovailoa’s post-game press conference.

Deshaun Watson is accused of 22+ counts of sexual assault and, if traded, may immediately be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. (speculation) Nevertheless, teams remain interested in the superstar quarterback, and there’s a chance the trade could happen at any moment.

(It is worth noting that the Carolina Panthers have again emerged in the Watson sweepstakes.)

Time will tell if the Dolphins ultimately sell their souls like Stannis Baratheon and trade three first-round picks in addition to many other assets for the Texans quarterback. If it were up to me, Miami would stay the course and continue to see what they have in Tagovailoa.

Eight. More. Days.

What did you think of Tua Tagovailoa's performance vs. the Atlanta Falcons? Would you prefer the team build around their second-year quarterback? Or do you think the Miami Dolphins trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline? Better yet, SHOULD the Dolphins make the trade?