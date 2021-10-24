Dolphins open as 13-point underdogs to Bills in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their sixth-straight loss as they dropped their home game against the Atlanta Falcons 30-28. In Week 2, the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 35-0, and, as we start to look forward toward Miami’s Week 8 contest, we find them preparing for the second matchup with the Bills. According to the opening lines for next week, the Bills are favored in the game, which probably is not a surprise, but maybe how “close” is the spread is the surprise.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Dolphins are 13-point underdogs to the Bills for next week. Again, the Dolphins are on a six-game losing streak and they lost 35-0 last month, so the opening line being only 13 points feels like it might be too small.

The over/under starts at 49.5 points for the game.

The Dolphins at Bills game is not the largest opening spread of the week. That goes to the Los Angeles Rams who are 14-point favorites on the road over the Houston Texans. The closest game is the Dallas Cowboys as a two-point favorite on Sunday night as the road team visiting the Minnesota Vikings.