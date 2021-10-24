Week 7 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Atlanta Falcons.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Late Afternoon Games

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) 3rd NFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) 2nd AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Raiders -2

Raiders -2 Over/Under: 48.5

Detroit Lions (0-6) 4th NFC North @ Los Angeles Rams (5-1) 2nd NFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Rams -16.5

Rams -16.5 Over/Under: 50.5

Houston Texans (1-5) 3rd AFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (6-0) 1st NFC West

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Cardinals -17.5

Cardinals -17.5 Over/Under: 47.5

Chicago Bears (3-3) 3rd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) 1st NFC South