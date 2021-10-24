Week 7 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Atlanta Falcons.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 7 Late Afternoon Games
Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) 3rd NFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) 2nd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Raiders -2
- Over/Under: 48.5
Detroit Lions (0-6) 4th NFC North @ Los Angeles Rams (5-1) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Rams -16.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Houston Texans (1-5) 3rd AFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (6-0) 1st NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Cardinals -17.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
Chicago Bears (3-3) 3rd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 47
Loading comments...