Falcons vs Dolphins 2021 Week 7 inactives announced

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are about 90 minutes away from kickoff. While the players are warming up and preparing for the contest, the two teams have also been determining which 48 players will be available for the game. Both teams have now released their inactive players list for the contest.

For the Dolphins, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver DeVante Parker, center Greg Mancz, tackle Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins were all listed as inactives. The good news for Miami is cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom missed last week’s game, will be available today. While Parker is still out, it appears Preston Williams will be back and available for the offense.

On the Falcons’ side of the list, quarterback Feleipe Franks, cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield and Avery Williams, linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Frank Darby, and defensive tackles John Cominsky and Mike Pennel were made inactive.

The team also moved outside linebacker Dante Fowler to injured reserve. They also added tackle Kaleb McGary to the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated linebacker James Vaughter as a COVID-19 replacement for the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.