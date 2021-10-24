Dolphins two-point underdogs at home vs Falcons

As we inch closer and closer to Week 7’s early slate of NFL games, fans all over the world are looking to get in on today’s action! And the game most appealing (to those of us on a Miami Dolphins’ website is today’s contest between our beloved Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3).

Miami opened as +2.5 home underdogs earlier in the week, but as we inch closer to kickoff, that line is starting to shift a little. As of the time of this article, Miami is currently two-point underdogs for today’s 1 PM EST game vs. the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

The over/under in today’s game is set at 47.5 points.

Some player specific over/under bets include:

Tua Tagovailoa

Passing Yards | Over/Under 257.5

Passing TDs | Over/Under 1.5

Completions | Over/Under 23.5

Rushing Yards | Over/Under 12.5

Myles Gaskin

Rushing Yards | Over/Under 29.5

Carries | Over/Under 7.5

Receiving Yards | Over/Under 24.5

Any-time Touchdown | +150

Mike Gesicki

Receiving Yards | Over/Under 46.5

Any-time Touchdown | +200

Bovada also allows its customers to adjust any prop. So, for example, if you think Mike Gesicki will catch two touchdown passes today vs. the Falcons, that is a bet you can make.

For all of today’s prop bets for this game and more, click the link HERE.

What are your thoughts on today’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons? Do you think the Dolphins can beat the Falcons? Will the two teams combine for more than 47.5 points? Let us know in the comments section below!