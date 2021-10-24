Falcons vs Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 7, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins are 1-5 on the season and in desperate need of finding some sort of success. In a year in which the team was expected to compete for a playoff berth, the year has been anything but successful. Can they start to find their identity in Week 7?

Facing off against Miami later today are the Atlanta Falcons, who are rebuilding their team around veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. At 2-3, the Falcons are looking to prove they are growing into a team that can compete in the NFC South and fight their way back to a potential Wildcard spot.

The game will only be regionally broadcast this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

2021 NFL Season Week 7

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, October 24, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jennifer Hale

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Scott Novak

What are the current betting odds?

Falcons -2

O/U: 48.0

Odds provided by DraftKings

What is the injury report?

Out: Dante Fowler, Jr., outside linebacker - knee (Falcons)

Doubtful: Avery Williams, cornerback - hamstring (Falcons)

Questionable: Xavien Howard, cornerback - shoulder/groin (Dolphins); Noah Igbinoghene - knee (Dolphins); Byron Jones, cornerback - Achilles/groin (Dolphins); Greg Mancz, center - groin (Dolphins); DeVante Parker, wide receiver - shoulder/hamstring (Dolphins); Jaelan Phillips, linebacker - ankle (Dolphins); Preston Williams, wide receiver - groin (Dolphins)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered thunderstorms, 84°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 9-4

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 20-17 at Atlanta, 10/15/17 (Week 6)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Falcons’ Arthur Smith 0-0 vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-0 vs. Falcons

