Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford, elevate Cameron Tom for Falcons game

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, their final preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated center Cameron Tom for the game. To make roster space for Ford, the team waived quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Adding Ford to the roster could signal unavailability for one or more of Miami’s injured wide receivers. The Dolphins listed DeVante Parker and Preston Williams as questionable for the contest. Parker has been dealing with a shoulder and a hamstring issue, while Williams has a groin problem. Both players missed last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ford joins the Dolphins' active roster after having been elevated from the practice squad twice already this year. He has appeared in 21 games for Miami since being a seventh-round pick by the team in 2017. Ford’s transaction history with the Dolphins is long, starting with his signing in May 2017, then landing on injured reserve for his rookie season with a knee injury. He returned for 2018 but was among the final roster cuts then signed with the practice squad in September before being promoted to the active roster in November. In 2019, he again started the year on the practice squad, then was promoted at the end of September to the active roster. At the end of October, he was waived, then signed to the practice squad to start November. He again joined the active roster around Thanksgiving, staying there through the rest of the year.

He re-signed with the Dolphins in April 2020, sticking on the active roster into the season before being traded to the New England Patriots in November. He was waived by the Patriots a month later, then signed mid-December with the Dolphins practice squad. He was then elevated for two games in December before being promoted to the active roster at the end of December. He re-signed with the Dolphins in July 2021, then was released near the end of August. He signed to Miami’s practice squad in early September before the two elevations over the past two weeks. He has 52 career receptions for 523 yards and a carry for 11 yards; he has one reception for three yards this year.

This is the second elevation of the year for Tom, who was previously available in Week 4 but did not make an appearance. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He played in 12 games with a start for the Saints, along with two playoff games.

Sinnett has been on the Dolphins’ active roster since September 25, serving as the backup to Jacoby Brissett when Tua Tagovailoa was injured. He has not made an appearance. He was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he started the year on the practice squad before being released a week into the season. He then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad a week later, spending time bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad for the Dolphins over the past two seasons. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

The Dolphins kickoff against the Falcons at 1pm ET tomorrow.