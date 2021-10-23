NFL 2021 Week 7 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

It is time for The Phinsider’s weekly picks pool, where our contributors pick the straight-up winners for the NFL’s weekly slate of games. In this case, it is on to Week 7 in the NFL, and it is another chance for me to go 11-3 on the week and somehow lose ground in the overall standings. But, that is beside the point.

Our season-long picks pool is focused primarily on the straight-up winners, but we also can make picks against the spread and over/under picks as well. You can check out those picks using the tabs in the chart below. And, you can check out the latest odds for every game over at the DraftKings Sports Book.

As I said, last week I was 11-3, as was James McKinney and Josh Houtz. Yet, we did not win the week because Marek Brave is crushing it this year and he finished 12-2 for Week 6. CT Smith finished the week at 10-4, while Justin Hier came in with a 9-5 record.

That brings our 2021 season standings to:

Marek Brave 69-25 (73.4%)

Kevin Nogle 66-28 (70.2%)**

Josh Houtz 61-32 (65.6%)*

James McKinney 61-32 (65.6%)*

Justin Hier 61-33 (64.9%)

*McKinney and Houtz missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

** My standings were not matching with TallySight’s record for me for the year. I went back and re-added my standings and found I was off by one game. That has been corrected.

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, so he is not in the overall standings, but he remains about mid-pack in terms of winning percentage among our writers:

CT Smith 51-27 (65.4%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget: