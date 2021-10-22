Falcons vs Dolphins 2021 Week 7 TV coverage plan

The Miami Dolphins return from London and a nationally televised game back to the world of regional coverage for a struggling team. Sitting at 1-5, the Dolphins are not exactly making a case for themselves to get a large portion of the national audience each week. Add in this week’s opponent, the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons, and there is little chance the Dolphins game will air outside the two teams’ home audiences.

That is exactly what we see with this week’s game. Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Jacksonville will all get the game within Florida. Most of Georgia will see the contest, with a little bleed over into norther Alabama, southern Tennessee, and western South Carolina. But that is it. No Hawaii broadcast this week due to the Tua Tagovailoa connection. No broadcasting in a division rival’s region.

Just straight regional broadcast for the Falcons and Dolphins on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX this week with Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston on the call.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.