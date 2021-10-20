Dolphins sign Vince Biegel to practice squad, release Shaquem Griffin

The Miami Dolphins announce a roster move on Tuesday pertaining to the practice squad. The team has brought back linebacker Vince Biegel who was placed on injured reserve during training camp then released with an injury settlement in September. Now healthy, it appears Biegel is ready to return to the Dolphins and potentially work his way back to contributing on game day.

To make roster space for Biegel, the Dolphins released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad. Griffin signed with the Dolphins in July, then was waived and signed to the practice squad in the final round of roster cuts. He spend the first three years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, he attended UCF where he was a member of the program’s undefeated 2017 season. Griffin played both at UCF and with the Seahawks with his twin brother, Shaquill, who is now a cornerback with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A fourth round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017, Biegel saw limited playing time as a rookie after sustaining a broken foot. He was waived by the Packers at the start of the 2018 season, initially joining the Saints’ practice squad before moving up to the active roster. The Dolphins originally acquired Biegel as part of the trade that sent linebacker Kiko Alonso from Miami to the New Orleans Saints in 2019. With Miami that season, he appeared in 15 games with 10 starts, recording 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. He missed the 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon.