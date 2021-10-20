NFL Power Rankings 2021 Week 7: Undefeated Cardinals still leading the way

The NFL is moving from the early portion of the year into the heart of the 2021 regular season. We are shifting from projections of each team and how they will perform during the season to actually getting a solid understanding of who is good this year and who is simply not performing. The Phinsider Power Rankings for Week 7 start to reflect what teams are instead of what we think they should be.

The Arizona Cardinals remain in the top spot as they also continue to be the only undefeated team in the league. The concern for us here on The Phinsider is going to be just how far do the Miami Dolphins fall after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were ranked last in our rankings last week.

On The Phinsider, our power rankings are a draft-style construction made by Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz. Basically, starting with a clean slate each week, they alternate between each other, selecting the team they think can best win the Super Bowl. Seems straight forward, but they do end up with some wild changes every now and then, as well as maybe leaving a team that had a bad loss ahead of a team with a good win, simply because they trust the team that lost more in the long run.

It has been a minute since Nogle has been able to take part in our rankings, but he is back this week. He has the odd picks this week, while Houtz will take the even selections.