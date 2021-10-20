Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots are confident even after dropping to 2-4 against Cowboys - Pats Pulpit
New England lost its fourth game of the season on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
NY Jets: What’s Going On, Joe Douglas? - Gang Green Nation
The Jets game plan for the season
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall to fourth in conference standings - Buffalo Rumblings
All of Week 6 is now in the books, with the Buffalo Bills losing late to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. The Bills fell from tied for the lead in the conference and second place based on a...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Rashod Bateman made a strong impression in his NFL debut - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens top pick didn’t disappoint in the first game of his career.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
AFC North Recap: The Steelers remain in control of their own destiny - Behind the Steel Curtain
With the Browns being the only losers in Week 6, anything is still possible without the highly competitive AFC North.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Zac Taylor and Ravens’ John Harbaugh make bold claims about Bengals - Cincy Jungle
Are the Bengals one of the NFL’s best teams right now?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Cardinals are who we thought they were as they whip Browns 37-14 - Dawgs By Nature
Taking on the NFL’s only unbeaten team was a challenge
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BREAKING: Texans Releasing Whitney Mercilus - Battle Red Blog
Via Aaron Wilson:
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans lose both Caleb Farley and Cam Batson to torn ACLs - Music City Miracles
Paul Kuharsky is reporting that both Caleb Farley and Cam Batson suffered torn ACLs in the 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills last night. The Titans have had unbelievably bad injury luck to begin...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
3 Takeaways: Jaguars snap losing streak, Defeat Dolphins 23-20 - Big Cat Country
It’s the team’s first victory this season, and the first one since 2020, snapping a 20-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 6 vs. Texans - Stampede Blue
Best Decisions
Letting Jonathan Taylor eat in the second half
Although Taylor was not heavily involved in the first half (more on that later), Reich used the Colts’ best offensive player in the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Few Denver Broncos head coaches survive a bad home loss to the Raiders - Mile High Report
Time is running out for Vic Fangio and an ugly loss at home to the hated Las Vegas Raiders just about seals his fate with the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts exceeding expectations despite rough landing into bye week - Bolts From The Blue
Just some ramblings from someone who probably feels the same way you do.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Week 6 Raiders beat Broncos: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby talk about meaningful victory - Silver And Black Pride
Derek Carr says the tumultuous past week "heightened our intensity ... brought us closer together
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
For better or for worse, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is historic - Arrowhead Pride
The offense is putting up historic numbers — for both good and bad.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants roster moves: Pro-Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney reportedly signed to practice squad - Big Blue View
LB depth an issue since Blake Martinez tore ACL
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Lane Johnson announces he’s re-joining the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia’s starting right tackle is back after time away due to a "personal matter."
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys injury updates: Dak Prescott has calf strain, belief is he won’t miss time, other injury notes - Blogging The Boys
Dak Prescott had an MRI but hopes to play after the bye week.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
On Sunday, Washington lost a lot more than just a football game - Hogs Haven
Break the glass, press the button ...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
LaFleur: Bakhtiari will practice, MVS may practice this week - Acme Packing Company
As one offensive lineman goes down, another may come back.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell promises to ‘shake things up’ on Lions roster - Pride Of Detroit
Sounds like some significant changes are coming to the Lions—specifically on offense.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Notes: Bears lifeless in home loss to Packers - Windy City Gridiron
Let’s break down some of the top takeaways of this week’s Bears loss.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Stock Market Report: Carolina Cardiac Attack Edition - Daily Norseman
The Vikings won yet another close game Sunday afternoon, needing overtime to come away with a 34-28 win over the Carolina Panthers, balancing their record at 3-3 heading into their bye-week.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Linebacker Demario Davis continues to leave his mark in New Orleans on and off the field - Canal Street Chronicles
Davis to host "Dining for Dreams" charity event next month
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Have our expectations for the Falcons changed after five games? - The Falcoholic
Modestly, if at all.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: Forget everything about the Panthers and start anew - Cat Scratch Reader
Well, three losses definitely make a streak, but there is always reason for optimism.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Takeaways from Week 6 including why Bucs are best in NFL - Bucs Nation
Head coaching futures, player rankings, and an upheaval coming in the running back group
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Why the 49ers’ goal for the rest of 2021 should be to develop Trey Lance - Niners Nation
All that matters in 2021 is getting Trey Lance up to speed.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
J.J. Watt playing like an All Pro for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
When the Arizona Cardinals made their big splash before free agency signing J.J. Watt, the excitement was real.
Of course, there was the other side... Why the Cardinals?
Was this another instance...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
A brief acknowledgment of Russell Wilson’s competitive nature and indomitable spirit - Field Gulls
It absolutely sucks that Russell Wilson was injured on a freakish play against the Los Angeles Rams a week and a half ago. It sucks that he’s on Injured Reserve and isn’t eligible to come off IR...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
How you can tell that Rams head coach Sean McVay has changed this year - Turf Show Times
Do the Rams have a "balanced offense" under Sean McVay this season?
