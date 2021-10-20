Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots are confident even after dropping to 2-4 against Cowboys - Pats Pulpit

New England lost its fourth game of the season on Sunday.





NY Jets: What’s Going On, Joe Douglas? - Gang Green Nation

The Jets game plan for the season





AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall to fourth in conference standings - Buffalo Rumblings

All of Week 6 is now in the books, with the Buffalo Bills losing late to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. The Bills fell from tied for the lead in the conference and second place based on a...

AFC NORTH:

Rashod Bateman made a strong impression in his NFL debut - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens top pick didn’t disappoint in the first game of his career.





AFC North Recap: The Steelers remain in control of their own destiny - Behind the Steel Curtain

With the Browns being the only losers in Week 6, anything is still possible without the highly competitive AFC North.





Zac Taylor and Ravens’ John Harbaugh make bold claims about Bengals - Cincy Jungle

Are the Bengals one of the NFL’s best teams right now?





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Cardinals are who we thought they were as they whip Browns 37-14 - Dawgs By Nature

Taking on the NFL’s only unbeaten team was a challenge

AFC SOUTH:

BREAKING: Texans Releasing Whitney Mercilus - Battle Red Blog

Via Aaron Wilson:





Titans lose both Caleb Farley and Cam Batson to torn ACLs - Music City Miracles

Paul Kuharsky is reporting that both Caleb Farley and Cam Batson suffered torn ACLs in the 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills last night. The Titans have had unbelievably bad injury luck to begin...





3 Takeaways: Jaguars snap losing streak, Defeat Dolphins 23-20 - Big Cat Country

It’s the team’s first victory this season, and the first one since 2020, snapping a 20-game losing streak.





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 6 vs. Texans - Stampede Blue

Best Decisions

Letting Jonathan Taylor eat in the second half

Although Taylor was not heavily involved in the first half (more on that later), Reich used the Colts’ best offensive player in the...

AFC WEST:

Few Denver Broncos head coaches survive a bad home loss to the Raiders - Mile High Report

Time is running out for Vic Fangio and an ugly loss at home to the hated Las Vegas Raiders just about seals his fate with the Denver Broncos.





Chargers News: Bolts exceeding expectations despite rough landing into bye week - Bolts From The Blue

Just some ramblings from someone who probably feels the same way you do.





Week 6 Raiders beat Broncos: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby talk about meaningful victory - Silver And Black Pride

Derek Carr says the tumultuous past week "heightened our intensity ... brought us closer together





For better or for worse, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is historic - Arrowhead Pride

The offense is putting up historic numbers — for both good and bad.

NFC EAST:

Giants roster moves: Pro-Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney reportedly signed to practice squad - Big Blue View

LB depth an issue since Blake Martinez tore ACL





Lane Johnson announces he’s re-joining the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s starting right tackle is back after time away due to a "personal matter."





Cowboys injury updates: Dak Prescott has calf strain, belief is he won’t miss time, other injury notes - Blogging The Boys

Dak Prescott had an MRI but hopes to play after the bye week.





On Sunday, Washington lost a lot more than just a football game - Hogs Haven

Break the glass, press the button ...

NFC NORTH:

LaFleur: Bakhtiari will practice, MVS may practice this week - Acme Packing Company

As one offensive lineman goes down, another may come back.





Dan Campbell promises to ‘shake things up’ on Lions roster - Pride Of Detroit

Sounds like some significant changes are coming to the Lions—specifically on offense.





Notes: Bears lifeless in home loss to Packers - Windy City Gridiron

Let’s break down some of the top takeaways of this week’s Bears loss.





Vikings Stock Market Report: Carolina Cardiac Attack Edition - Daily Norseman

The Vikings won yet another close game Sunday afternoon, needing overtime to come away with a 34-28 win over the Carolina Panthers, balancing their record at 3-3 heading into their bye-week.

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Linebacker Demario Davis continues to leave his mark in New Orleans on and off the field - Canal Street Chronicles

Davis to host "Dining for Dreams" charity event next month





Have our expectations for the Falcons changed after five games? - The Falcoholic

Modestly, if at all.





The Optimist: Forget everything about the Panthers and start anew - Cat Scratch Reader

Well, three losses definitely make a streak, but there is always reason for optimism.





Takeaways from Week 6 including why Bucs are best in NFL - Bucs Nation

Head coaching futures, player rankings, and an upheaval coming in the running back group

NFC WEST:

Why the 49ers’ goal for the rest of 2021 should be to develop Trey Lance - Niners Nation

All that matters in 2021 is getting Trey Lance up to speed.





J.J. Watt playing like an All Pro for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

When the Arizona Cardinals made their big splash before free agency signing J.J. Watt, the excitement was real.

Of course, there was the other side... Why the Cardinals?

Was this another instance...





A brief acknowledgment of Russell Wilson’s competitive nature and indomitable spirit - Field Gulls

It absolutely sucks that Russell Wilson was injured on a freakish play against the Los Angeles Rams a week and a half ago. It sucks that he’s on Injured Reserve and isn’t eligible to come off IR...





How you can tell that Rams head coach Sean McVay has changed this year - Turf Show Times

Do the Rams have a "balanced offense" under Sean McVay this season?