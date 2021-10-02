NFL 2021 Week 4 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

We are on to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and we are continuing with our season-long straight-up winners pool here on The Phinsider. Our contributors simply pick who they are going to win each week from the start of the season through to the Super Bowl, and we see who did the best over the course of the season.

We primarily go with straight-up picks, but using the Tallysight widget below, you can also check out any picks made using the point spread and the over/under as well by clicking on the tabs at the top of the chart.

Last week, Marek Brave continued his hot streak, backing up a Week 2 12-4 record with a 13-3 performance in Week 3. CT Smith and Kevin Nogle both finish 12-4 on the week, while Josh Houtz was 10-6. Justin Hier had a 9-7 week, while James McKinney was 8-7 with no pick for the Thursday night game.

This brings our 2021 season standings to:

Marek Brave 33-15 (68.8%)

Kevin Nogle 32-16 (66.7%)

Josh Houtz 31-17 (64.6%)

Justin Hier 28-20 (58.3 %)

James McKinney 27-20 (57.4%)

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, so he is not in the overall standings, but his season-record so far has him at nearly 70% correct:

CT Smith 23-10 (69.7%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using our tallysight chart: