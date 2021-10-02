2021 Week 4 Primer: Colts vs Dolphins - Stats, history, and more

Moving into Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, the 1-2 Miami Dolphins host the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts in a game both teams need to win to turn around a rough start to the season. Both teams have dealt with injuries to key positions. The Dolphins already have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve while starting center Michael Deiter is expected to be added to the IR list. The Colts come into this game with five starters, including defensive end Kwity Paye, guard Quenton Nelson, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, all out for Sunday while starting quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathan Taylor are both questionable.

Which team can end their current losing streak and position themselves for a potential playoff push over the remaining 14 weeks of the season? Which team can overcome a rough start to the year, both in terms of results and injuries? We will find out Sunday afternoon.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

Date/Time: Oct. 3, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Series Leader: Dolphins 46-27

Streak: Colts won two of last three

Coaches vs. Opponent: Fran Reich (1-1), Brian Flores (1-0)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 706

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 106 (Bills), 119 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 803 (Bills), 819 (Dolphins)

SB Nation: Stampede Blue (@StampedeBlue)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 87°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -2.5 | 42.0 O/U

Referee: Alex Kemp

Colts notes:

Quarterback Carson Wentz passed for 194 yards with no interceptions last week. He has thrown no interceptions in two of three games this season. He passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 93.6 rating in only career game versus Miami (12/1/19 w/ Philadelphia). He has six touchdowns and one interception in four career games against the AFC East.

Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 64 yards last week. He is aiming for his tenth game in a row with at least 50 rushing yards. He has two rushing touchdowns in two of his past three on the road.

Running back Nyheim Hines had 79 scrimmage yards (54 rec., 25 rush) and five catches last week, giving him at least 5 catches in three of his past four games. He ranks third among running backs with 75 catches since 2020.

Running back Marlon Mack is aiming for this third game in a row versus Miami with at last 80 scrimmage yards

Wide receiver Michael Pittman led the team with six catches for 68 yards last week. He is aiming for his third game in row with at least six catches.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal has a receiving touchdown in two of the three games this season.

Tight end Jack Doyle is aiming for his third game in a row versus Miami with a receiving touchdown. He has a touchdown in three of his last four games against the AFC East.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had six tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery last week. He is aiming for his 14th game in a row with at least five tackles. He recorded a sack, forced fumble, and an interception in his last meeting with the Dolphins. He is aiming for his third game in a row versus Miami with a sack. Is tied for the lead among linebackers since 2018 with eight interceptions.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke has eight tackles and his first sack of the season last week.

Cornerback Kenny Moore had seven tackles, a tackle for a loss, and his first interception of the season last week. He has a tackle for a loss in two of his last three games. He had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in his last game against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Rock Ya-SIn had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last week. He had a pass defensed in his last game against the Dolphins.

Safety Julian Blackmon led the team with a career-high 11 tackles last week.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 32 of 49 passes (65.3 pct.) for 215 yards and rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown last week in his first start of season. He had 6,059 pass yards, 42 touchdowns (31 passing, 11 rushing), and 13 interceptions in 46 games (30 starts) with the Colts from 2017 through 2020).

Running back Myles Gaskin rushed for a season-high 65 yards last week. He has 70+ scrimmage yards in five of his past six games.

Running back Malcolm Brown rushed for his first touchdown of the season last Week 3. He had a rushing touchdown in his only career game versus Indianapolis (9/10/17 with Los Angeles Rams).

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had five catches for 69 yards in his last meeting with the Colts. He has at least 65 receiving yards in two of his three career games against the Colts. He is aiming for his third game in a row versus the AFC South with at least five catches.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 58 receiving yards on a team-high 12 catches last week, the most catches by a rookie wide receiver in a single game since 2014 (Odell Beckham, Jr.Odell Be). He leads all rookies with 22 catches this season.

Tight end Mike Gesikci had 10 catches for a team-high 86 yards in Week 3. He has a receiving touchdown in two of his past three games at home.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has four passes defensed in his past two games. He had two interceptions in his only career game against the Colts (11/25/18). He has an interception in four of his past five games at home. He is aiming for his third game in a row against the AFC South with an interception.

Safety Brandon Jones had six tackles and a career-high two sacks last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row at home with at least six tackles.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts had a forced fumble and an 85-yard touchdown return on an interception last week for his first career touchdown. He had six tackles in his only career game against the Colts (10/4/18 with New England).

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins at two tackles for a loss and his first sack of the season last week.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler had a pass defensed and led the team with nine tackles last week.