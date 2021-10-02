The Splash Zone 10/2/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Colts

Today, the Dolphins are going to honor the life of their legendary head coach, Don Shula. Shula passed away back in 2020, but due to the global pandemic, a celebration for the Hall of Fame coach was never able to be put together.

Tomorrow, let’s hope the Dolphins bring their “A” game and make Shula proud. The Colts are going to be limping into Hard Rock Stadium as they have a fair amount of injuries and are struggling like the Dolphins have been. Jacoby Brissett gets to have a little revenge game since he was with the Colts for four seasons and got to start plenty of games for them.

Are the Miami Dolphins Facing a Must-Win Game? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are looking to avoid a 1-3 start for a second consecutive season

Dolphins Offensive Line

Michael Deiter will be placed on IR after suffering injury in Wednesday practice - ProFootballTalk

When Dolphins center Michael Deiter showed up on the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant and then did not practice on Thursday, it seemed like there could be cause for concern.

Miami Dolphins News 10/1/21: Will Fuller Back At Practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins starting center Michael Deiter out for Sunday against Colts; Likely headed to IR - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media Friday morning, speaking about the team’s preparations for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. One piece of news from the press...