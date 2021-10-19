PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Place Kickers Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for placekickers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of five nominations, including one that I did not list (My bad, how did I forget about DC$?). Please vote on your top placekicker in the poll below and the top vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll.
Additionally, it has been decided via a vote that there is zero need to hold a nomination/poll for the position of long snapper so John Denney will receive the rare honor that has previously been only bestowed upon the late great Don Shula and Dan the man and be placed directly on the all-time roster.
Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-
- Head Coach- Don Shula
- Quarterback- Dan Marino
- Center- Dwight Stephenson
- Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
- Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
- Tight End- Keith Jackson
- Wide Receivers- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield
- Safeties- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson
- Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long
- Defensive Tackles- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez
- Offensive Guards- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg
- Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake
- Running Backs- Larry Csonka and Ricky Williams
- Long Snapper- John Denney
So now please vote for the placekicker that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-
Poll
Please vote for the best placekicker to ever play for the Miami Dolphins below-
-
5%
Dan Carpenter
-
41%
Olindo Mare
-
16%
Jason Sanders
-
25%
Pete Stoyanovich
-
10%
Garo Yepremian
