PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Place Kickers Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for placekickers we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of five nominations, including one that I did not list (My bad, how did I forget about DC$?). Please vote on your top placekicker in the poll below and the top vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll.

Additionally, it has been decided via a vote that there is zero need to hold a nomination/poll for the position of long snapper so John Denney will receive the rare honor that has previously been only bestowed upon the late great Don Shula and Dan the man and be placed directly on the all-time roster.

Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

Running Backs- Larry Csonka and Ricky Williams

Long Snapper- John Denney

So now please vote for the placekicker that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-