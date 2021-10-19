PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua impresses as Dolphins fall to lowly Jaguars

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the season, defeating our beloved Miami Dolphins, 23-20 in London. Unfortunately, the loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars sent this season into a downward spiral very few envisioned at the start of the year.

In the latest episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel and I discuss the current state of the Dolphins. We discuss some of the good from this past weekend—like tight end Mike Gesicki’s strong play, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s ability to score in critical situations, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, we talk about Tua Tagovailoa.

We also focus on some of the bad from this weeks’ loss. And there is plenty of bad to discuss.

Head Coach Brian Flores continues his stubborn ways, and the offensive gameplan—outside of the scripted plays early on—has been a sight for sore eyes.

And let’s not overlook the Dolphins’ dismal run game, which ranks 32nd in the league in yards per game. (71.5 YPG)

Couple that with Malcolm Brown getting the rock with the game on the line (from the shotgun), and we’re really starting to wonder what’s going on in Miami Gardens.

Lastly, we touch on a few other things like Jason Sanders shank, Matthew Wright = $$$, Noah Igbinoghene getting posterized, Myles Gaskin in the doghouse, and more!

Jake and I will be back on Wednesday with a brand new episode of Phinsider Radio and want your questions or comments for the podcast.

How do you feel about the current state of the team? Did you like what you saw from Tua Tagovailoa? What changes would you make at the end of the season? Can the Dolphins bounce back to beat the Atlanta Falcons? Let us know in the comments section.