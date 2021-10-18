The Splash Zone 10/18/21: Dolphins Give Jaguars Their First Win

Congratulation Dolphins! You are now one of the worst teams in the NFL after giving the Jaguars their first win in 20 games. You know what’s even better? The Eagles have the Dolphins first round pick, so the Eagles are very happy with the results right now. There’s just no good news right now and something is going to have to change soon. What started as a promising rebuild has turned into an absolute disaster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins lose to Jacksonville Jaguars: Instant takeaways

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins travel across the Atlantic but lose fifth in a row as Jaguars kick winning FG as time expires

Dolphins at Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live updates from London

Follow today's game live from London as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins try and undo losing streaks.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/17/21: Dolphins at Jaguars, In London - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Week 6 AFC East Preview: Tua returns in Tottenham, Bills take on primetime - The Phinsider

In this week’s edition of our AFC East preview, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills both take on opponents in front of a massive national (and in the Dolphins case, international) audience. Miami...

Byron Jones, Preston Williams headline Miami’s inactive players for Sunday’s London showdown - The Phinsider

To say Miami isn’t at full health is an understatement.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars 2021 final score, immediate reactions in Week 6 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars hit the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this morning, taking their intra-Florida matchup across the Atlantic Ocean. This was a game...