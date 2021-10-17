Week 6 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As our Miami Dolphins will be playing the super early overseas game today from London we will have both an early and late afternoon game live thread today.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 6 Late Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals (5-0) 1st NFC West @ Cleveland Browns (3-2) 3rd AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Browns -3
- Over/Under: 48
Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) 3rd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-2) 2nd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Broncos -5
- Over/Under: 44
Dallas Cowboys (4-1) 1st NFC East @ New England Patriots (2-3) 2nd AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Cowboys -3.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Loading comments...