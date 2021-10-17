Week 6 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As our Miami Dolphins will be playing the super early overseas game today from London we will have both an early and late afternoon game live thread today.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 6 Late Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals (5-0) 1st NFC West @ Cleveland Browns (3-2) 3rd AFC North

Where: FirstEnergy Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Cleveland, Ohio When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Browns -3

Browns -3 Over/Under: 48

Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) 3rd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-2) 2nd AFC West

Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Broncos -5

Broncos -5 Over/Under: 44

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) 1st NFC East @ New England Patriots (2-3) 2nd AFC East