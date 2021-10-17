Week 6 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As our Miami Dolphins will be playing the super early overseas game today from London we will have both an early and late afternoon game live thread.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 6 Late Afternoon Games

Green Bay Packers (4-1) 1st NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-2) 2nd NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Cardinals Packers -6

Cardinals Packers -6 Over/Under: 44

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) 2nd AFC North @ Detriot Lions (0-5) 4th NFC North

Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan

Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Raiders -5.5Bengals -3.5

Raiders -5.5Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Houston Texans (1-4) 2nd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (1-4) 3rd AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Colts -10

Colts -10 Over/Under: 43.5

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) 2nd NFC West @ New York Giants (1-4) 4th NFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Rams -7.5

Rams -7.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) 4th AFC West @ Washington Football Team (2-3) 2nd NFC West

Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland

FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Chiefs -6.5

Chiefs -6.5 Over/Under: 54

Minnesota Vikings (2-3) 3rd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-2) 2nd NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) 1st AFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (4-1) 1st AFC North