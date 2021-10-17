Week 6 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As our Miami Dolphins will be playing the super early overseas game today from London we will have both an early and late afternoon game live thread.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 6 Late Afternoon Games
Green Bay Packers (4-1) 1st NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-2) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Cardinals Packers -6
- Over/Under: 44
Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) 2nd AFC North @ Detriot Lions (0-5) 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Raiders -5.5Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
Houston Texans (1-4) 2nd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (1-4) 3rd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Colts -10
- Over/Under: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams (4-1) 2nd NFC West @ New York Giants (1-4) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Rams -7.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) 4th AFC West @ Washington Football Team (2-3) 2nd NFC West
- Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Chiefs -6.5
- Over/Under: 54
Minnesota Vikings (2-3) 3rd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-2) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Vikings -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) 1st AFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (4-1) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Ravens -2.5
- Over/Under: 51
