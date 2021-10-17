Byron Jones, Preston Williams headline Miami’s inactive players for Sunday’s London showdown with Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive players for Sunday morning's game in Jacksonville.

DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard, Preston Williams, Byron Jones, Reid Sinnett, Greg Little and Adam Shaheen will all be inactive, the team announced.

With Miami’s two cornerstones in the secondary unable to play, the team will rely on Nik Needham, Justin Coleman and 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who was only active for Week 3’s loss to the Raiders.

The Jaguars are without linebacker Myles Jack, kicker Josh Lambo, receiver Tyron Johnson, cornerback Tyson Campbell, lineman Rashaad Coward, defensive end Jordan Smith and defensive lineman Taven Bryan.

Sunday will mark the return of Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but he is already without Parker, Williams and Will Fuller, who the team signed to a one-year deal this offseason. Despite Miami’s injured stars, turning around the season starts with Tagovailoa leading the team to a victory over the winless Jaguars.

The kickoff between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars is slated for just under 90 minutes on the other side of the pond.