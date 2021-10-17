Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Live Game Thread & Game Information

While many of us thought that maybe, just maybe, despite being one of the best teams in the NFL that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were exactly the kind of team for the Miami Dolphins to finally bounce back against and give them the sort of confidence that they would need to continue to at least attempt to have whatever might pass as a successful season at this point. Sadly I was wrong and Tampa showed us on Sunday, in multiple ways, why they made it to the Super Bowl last season while the Dolphins again sat at home.

This week the challenge gets much easier, about as much easier as it possibly gets. The Dolphins will travel to London this week to take on the much-beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only are they a team mired in controversy, and I could care less about Urban Meyers off the field stupidity although when you are a head coach in the NFL perhaps you should not be photographed grinding on a young lady young enough to be your own offspring just for common sense reason but anyway... Before that story even hit, the stories were flying around left and right about Meyer's difficulties dealing with “thing” at the NFL level. I guess in the end arrogance doesn’t work as well when you are dealing with grown men that consider themselves professionals the same way as it seems to work for some at the college level. So now somewhere along the way they have managed to drop all five of their first five games under Meyer. This might be the break the Dolphins have been looking for to kick-start their season.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (1-3) 2nd AFC East @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) 1st NFC South