Week 6 AFC East Preview: Tua returns in Tottenham, Bills take on primetime

In this week’s edition of our AFC East preview, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills both take on opponents in front of a massive national (and in the Dolphins case, international) audience. Miami heads to Tottenham for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bills travel to Tennessee to take on fellow a AFC divisional leader in the Titans. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are resting at home on a bye, while the New England Patriots host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys.

AFC East Standings

*Miami wins a tiebreaker over New York based on division record.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) - October 17th at 9:30am ET

The return of Tua Tagovailoa seems to be the only thing going for this Dolphins team. Miami is 1-4, Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker are both injured and out for this contest, and the team’s top brass is fighting for their jobs in what was supposed to be a playoff season in South Florida. Can Tua save Miami’s postseason hopes? Winning in London would be a good first step in that direction.

Jaguars head coach Urban Mayer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence are going to be chomping at the bit to take home their first victory, but if Tua really wants to prove that there’s a chance he’s what Miami needs under center going forward, this is one he has to win, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Score prediction: Miami 27 - 20 Jacksonville

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots - October 17th at 4:25pm ET

The Patriots are currently second in the division, but this is not a team that looks like it will be fighting the Bills to take back the crown anytime soon. After just barely beating the floundering Houston Texans, New England takes on a far superior Texas team in the Cowboys, one that’s been on fire as of late.

The Cowboys offense is as formidable as any in the NFL. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are back to peak form, Prescott is finding reliable weapons everywhere he turns, and the defense is finally holding up its end of the bargain after years of being the team’s Achilles heel. Bill Belichick’s defense may be one of the toughest units Dallas has faced so far this season, but that likely won’t be enough to keep Mac Jones within striking distance by the game’s end.

Score prediction: Dallas 31 - New England 21

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans - October 18th at 8:15pm ET

Two players squarely in the MVP conversation, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Titans running back Derrick Henry, go toe to toe in primetime. As far as Monday Night Football matchups go, this would’ve been a fun one for the Manning Cast to showcase. Unfortunately, we’ll have to go without Payton and Eli for another, week, but this is still a contest worth tuning into.

Ryan Tannehill is plenty familiar with the Bills from his time in a Dolphins uniform, but this is likely the toughest iteration of a Buffalo squad he’s faced. The Bills are firing on all cylinders in all three phases of the game, and I don’t see that changing come Monday.

Score prediction: Buffalo 33 - Tennessee 28

