Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021: How to stream in Week 6, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars’ intra-Florida contest has headed across the Atlantic Ocean for a Sunday showdown from London. Both teams are in serious need of a win, with Miami trying to find the form that made them a ten-win team last year, while the Jaguars are trying to end a 20-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of last season. The game will air nationally first thing Sunday morning.

Can Miami turn a slow start to the season into a surprising playoff push as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from injured reserve this weekend? Can Urban Meyer notch his first NFL win as a head coach?

The game is a nationally televised game as part of a triple header for CBS.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5)

2021 NFL Season Week 6

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 9:30am ET, October 17, 2021

Where is the game?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

Paramount+

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

John Hussey

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3

O/U: 47.5

Odds provided by DraftKings

What is the injury report?

Out: Xavien Howard, cornerback - shoulder/groin (Dolphins); DeVante Parker, wide receiver - shoulder/hamstring (Dolphins); Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars); Myles Jack, linebacker - back (Jaguars)

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: Jacoby Brissett, quarterback - hamstring (Dolphins); Byron Jones, cornerback - Achilles/groin (Dolphins); Adam Shaheen, tight end - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs (Dolphins); Preston Williams, wide receiver - groin (Dolphins); Tyson Campell, cornerback - toe (Jaguars); Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 61°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 5-4

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 31-13 at Jacksonville, 9/24/20 (Week 3)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 1-0 vs. Jaguars

Jaguars’ Urban Meyer 0-0 vs. Dolphins

