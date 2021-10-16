Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021: How to stream in Week 6, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars’ intra-Florida contest has headed across the Atlantic Ocean for a Sunday showdown from London. Both teams are in serious need of a win, with Miami trying to find the form that made them a ten-win team last year, while the Jaguars are trying to end a 20-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of last season. The game will air nationally first thing Sunday morning.
Can Miami turn a slow start to the season into a surprising playoff push as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from injured reserve this weekend? Can Urban Meyer notch his first NFL win as a head coach?
The game is a nationally televised game as part of a triple header for CBS.
Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
Miami Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5)
2021 NFL Season Week 6
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 9:30am ET, October 17, 2021
Where is the game?
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
How can I watch the game?
- CBS
Who is the broadcast team?
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- Paramount+
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)
Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?
- Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor
Who is the referee for the game?
- John Hussey
What are the current betting odds?
- Dolphins -3
- O/U: 47.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings
What is the injury report?
- Out: Xavien Howard, cornerback - shoulder/groin (Dolphins); DeVante Parker, wide receiver - shoulder/hamstring (Dolphins); Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars); Myles Jack, linebacker - back (Jaguars)
- Doubtful: None.
- Questionable: Jacoby Brissett, quarterback - hamstring (Dolphins); Byron Jones, cornerback - Achilles/groin (Dolphins); Adam Shaheen, tight end - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs (Dolphins); Preston Williams, wide receiver - groin (Dolphins); Tyson Campell, cornerback - toe (Jaguars); Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars)
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Mostly cloudy, 61°F degrees
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Dolphins 5-4
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins 31-13 at Jacksonville, 9/24/20 (Week 3)
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Dolphins’ Brian Flores 1-0 vs. Jaguars
- Jaguars’ Urban Meyer 0-0 vs. Dolphins
Where can I get more Jaguars news?
- Big Cat Country
- Twitter: @BigCatCountry
Loading comments...