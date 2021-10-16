 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021: How to stream in Week 6, TV channel, odds, weather, more

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Week 6 London game TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

By Kevin Nogle
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars’ intra-Florida contest has headed across the Atlantic Ocean for a Sunday showdown from London. Both teams are in serious need of a win, with Miami trying to find the form that made them a ten-win team last year, while the Jaguars are trying to end a 20-game losing streak dating back to Week 2 of last season. The game will air nationally first thing Sunday morning.

Can Miami turn a slow start to the season into a surprising playoff push as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from injured reserve this weekend? Can Urban Meyer notch his first NFL win as a head coach?

The game is a nationally televised game as part of a triple header for CBS.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5)
2021 NFL Season Week 6

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 9:30am ET, October 17, 2021

Where is the game?

How can I watch the game?

  • CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

  • Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

  • Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

  • John Hussey

What are the current betting odds?

What is the injury report?

  • Out: Xavien Howard, cornerback - shoulder/groin (Dolphins); DeVante Parker, wide receiver - shoulder/hamstring (Dolphins); Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars); Myles Jack, linebacker - back (Jaguars)
  • Doubtful: None.
  • Questionable: Jacoby Brissett, quarterback - hamstring (Dolphins); Byron Jones, cornerback - Achilles/groin (Dolphins); Adam Shaheen, tight end - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs (Dolphins); Preston Williams, wide receiver - groin (Dolphins); Tyson Campell, cornerback - toe (Jaguars); Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive lineman - ankle (Jaguars)

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Mostly cloudy, 61°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Dolphins 5-4

Who won most recently?

  • Dolphins 31-13 at Jacksonville, 9/24/20 (Week 3)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

  • Dolphins’ Brian Flores 1-0 vs. Jaguars
  • Jaguars’ Urban Meyer 0-0 vs. Dolphins

Where can I get more Jaguars news?

