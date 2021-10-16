NFL 2021 Week 6 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

We are on to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, bringing us to our contributor winners picks here on The Phinsider. Annually, we run a season-long straight-up winners pool among the contributors, starting in Week 1 and running through the Super Bowl, just to see who can correctly project results in the most games. And, thanks to Tallysight.com, we can do it with the cool-looking chart you will see below.

We primarily focus on straight-up winners in the pool, but we also can make over/under and against the spread picks as well. Those are available using the tabs in the chart.

Marek Brave and Justin Hier led the way last week with 13-3 records. James McKinney was just a game back at 12-4 while Kevin Nogle and CT Smith were both 11-5. Josh Houtz somehow finished in last place for the week with a 10-6 record. It was a great week across the board for all our contributors.

That brings our 2021 season standings to:

Marek Brave 57-23 (71.3%)

Kevin Nogle 56-24 (70.0%)

Justin Hier 52-28 (65.0%)

Josh Houtz 50-29 (63.3%)*

James McKinney 50-29 (63.3%)*

*McKinney and Houtz missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, so he is not in the overall standings, but he remains about mid-pack in terms of winning percentage among our writers:

CT Smith 42-23 (64.6%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below: