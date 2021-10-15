Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021 television coverage for Week 6 from London

The Miami Dolphins complete their tour of the Florida teams on Sunday, having moved up I75 last week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road as well. This game, however, is not going to be played in Florida, as this was selected as one of the 2021 NFL International Series games, with both teams heading to the United Kingdom for Sunday’s game.

The good news is, the game is televised nationally, meaning Dolphins fans all over the country will get to see the contest. The bad news may be, with Miami starting the season 1-4 and looking out of rhythm throughout the last four week, the rest of the country is going to see this team as well. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play on Sunday, which will hopefully spark the Dolphins and get the team moving back in the right direction.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 9:30am ET on Sunday, meaning the west coast will have a 6:30am game, while that is 5:30am for Alaska and 3:30am in Hawaii. E kala mai iaʻu.

I guess the good news with the timezones is for Europe, where kickoff in London is locally at 2:30pm, while it will be at 3:30pm in Central Europe. Over in Kuwait, kickoff is at 4:30pm. If you are stationed overseas, this game might work nicely for your schedule.

This is Miami’s fifth game over in London, including playing in the first regular season game in London back in 2007. All four of the Dolphins previous games in England were played at Wembley Stadium. The game is being played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The stadium, which opened in 2019 and is the home of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, is the first stadium outside North American to be designed for NFL games. It holds a little over 60,000 fans. You can check out a pretty cool video of how they transition the stadium from soccer mode to football mode on the NFL’s website.

This is the eighth game in London for the Jaguars, all as the designated home team, with all their previous game all at Wembley. Miami is 1-3 all time in London, while the Jaguars are 3-4.

CBS will broadcast the game, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call.